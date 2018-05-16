Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $27.2-million in the first quarter, up from $18.8-million for the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $27.8-million. Net earnings rose to $1.7-million from $1.3-million a year ago, the company said.

Storagevault Canada Inc. (SVI-X) increased its annual dividend by 2 per cent and reported an increase in first quarter revenue to $20.9-million compared to $10.1-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $20.7-million. It said existing self-storage stores revenue increased 5.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. Its net loss was $7.8-million, versus a net loss of $10.8-million a year ago, after $13.5-million of depreciation and amortization, a non-cash item in the latest quarter.

Invesque Inc. (IVQ.U-T) reported revenue of US$23-million in the first quarter compared to US$14.4-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue to come in at US$31.5-million. Net income was US$2.3-million compared to US$5-million a year ago.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) said property rental revenue was $11.3-million in the first quarter, an increase of 14.4 per cent from the first quarter of 2017. Net Income was $14.5-million, compared to $1.1-million a year ago. “The increase was primarily attributable to the change in the fair value adjustments for Class B LP Units, investment properties, and interest rate swaps, as well as growth in NOI [net operating income],” the company said. Funds from operations increased 12.2 per cent to $6.7-million or 25 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and compared to $5.9-million or 24 cents a year ago

Stornoway Diamond Corp. (SWY-T) reported a loss of $11-million or a penny per share in the first quarter compared to net loss of $1.2-million or a penny per share for the same quarter last year. Its adjusted net loss for the quarter was $14-million versus a loss of $2.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of a penny per share. During the quarter, three tender sales totaling 399,135 carats were completed for gross proceeds of $56.6-million at an average price of US$112 per carat, the company said.

Brio Gold Inc. (BRIO-T) reported revenues from mining operations of US$60.9-million in the first quarter on the sale of 46,565 ounces of gold compared to US$59.5-million on the sale of 49,615 ounces of gold for the comparable period in 2017. “The increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 2017 was driven by a higher gold price as the company’s average realized gold price per ounce sold increased by 10 per cent,” the company said. Its net loss in the first quarter was US$8.7-million or 7 cents per share, compared to a net income of US$3.4 million or 3 cents per share for the first quarter of 2017 “mainly due to lower mine operating earnings, acquisition transaction related expenses and changes in income tax expense.”

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX-T) reported revenue of $52.1-million in the first quarter up from $44.4-million a year earlier. Net income was $8.9-million or 7 cents per share which was in line with expectations and a decrease from $20.6-million or 17 cents last year. “The decrease was largely the result of an $18.2-million change in the unrealized gain (loss) on hedges which is a non-cash expense and represents the change in the fair market value of future hedges,” the company stated.

Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T) recorded net income of US$8.3-million for the three months ended March 31, compared to a net loss of $7.9-million for the same period last year. Revenue increased 24 per cent to US$51.8-million compared to US$41.6-million for the same period in 2017, the company said. Adjusted funds from operations increased 12 per cent to $23.5-million.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T) says it’s raising $75-million in a bought-deal financing. It has entered an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to buy 8.4 million units a $9 each. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) says it has a formal agreement to acquire crude oil producing assets in the Sparky area of central Alberta for $28.4-million.

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR-X) says its chief financial officer Keith Jackson has resigned, effective May 26, “to return to the private equity space.” Cindy Leung, vice president of finance, will serve as interim CFO and an executive search is currently underway, the company said.