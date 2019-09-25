Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T; BTE-N) announced changes to its board of directors and management team.
"Following a thorough review of our organizational capabilities, we are streamlining our management team," the company stated. It said chief operating officer Jason Jaskela and vice president exploration Jonathan Grimwood are no longer with the corporation.
The company also said Kevin Olson has stepped down from the board of directors "to concentrate on his other business ventures."
In its outlook, the company said it's forecasting exploration and development expenditures of approximately $560 million for 2019.
**
Bird Construction (BDT-T) announced it has signed a construction management contract with Westwood Construction to build a mixed-use development in Halifax. Bird said the three-year contract will include two high rise towers and two levels of underground parking valued at $140 million. “Due to the agency nature of the contract with Bird, only the construction management services portion of the project will be added to backlog in the third quarter of 2019,” the company stated.
"Westwood Construction is a new client for Bird and we are pleased to be given this opportunity to further enhance our relationship with them and to be building a marquis project in downtown Halifax," said CEO Teri McKibbon. "This contract highlights our success in diversifying our work program and balancing the risk profile of our backlog across the country."
**
Dundee Corp. (DC.A-T) announced it has received notice of a reassessment by Canada Revenue Agency resulting from the audit of its 2014 tax year filing for the amount of $12.7-million.
"The corporation had previously disclosed in the contingencies note to its quarterly financial statements, beginning in June 2018, that there was a possibility of reassessment," it stated in a release. "As part of this reassessment, the corporation intends to pay the full amount within the next two weeks in order to stop further interest from accruing." It also intends to file an appeal of the reassessment within the required regulatory timeframe.
**