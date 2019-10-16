 Skip to main content

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) announced plans to raise $100-million in a bought-deal offering. The REIT said a syndicate of underwriters has agreed to buy about five million trust units for $19.90 each. The units closed at $20.65 on Tuesday.

Killam said it intends to use the net proceeds to fully repay its credit facility (current outstanding balance of approximately $41-million), to fund future acquisitions and developments and for general trust purposes.

**

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) reported comparable sales growth was 8.4 per cent in the second quarter, which it said is the 20th consecutive quarter of positive growth.

Revenue increased by 17.4 per cent to $241.2-million versus the same quarter last year, "with positive performance across all geographies and all channels," the company stated.

Net income increased by 18.6 per cent to $17.9-million year over year. Adjusted net income increased by 8 per cent to $19.8-million, while adjusted EPS increased by 12.5 per cent to 18 cents versus the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $229.8-million and adjusted EPS of 13 cents.

**

Valens GroWorks Corp. (VGW-X) said its third-quarter revenue came in at $16.5-million up from $14,575 a year earlier. Net income of $5.9-million or 5 cents per share compared to a loss of $2.3-million or 3 cents per share, according to the company’s documents filed on Sedar.com

**

PetroShale Inc. (PSH-T) says its president and CEO Mike Wood is leaving “effective immediately to pursue other opportunities.”

David Rain, a director of the company and former CFO, has been appointed interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

