Inside the Market

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT-X) announced a commercial agreement with DSV Air & Sea Inc. Canada, the Canadian arm of the global transport and logistics company DSV Panalpina A/S, to deploy DDC’s drone delivery platform for the use of DSV commencing at its new head office and warehouse in Milton, Ont. It said the agreement came with assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (AC-T).

DSV will pay DDC a monthly fee for each drone route deployed. The initial term of the agreement is 15 months with additional successive one-year terms to follow unless the agreement is formally terminated, the company stated.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) and Sifi S.p.A., an Italian eye care company, announced that Health Canada has approved Netildex for the treatment of inflammation following cataract surgery among certain patients. Knight and Sifi entered into an exclusive Canadian agreement for the treatment in August 2016.

“We are excited about the approval of Netildex in Canada, providing patients with a new antibiotic with a well-established corticosteroid,” said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight.

