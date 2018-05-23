Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Magellan Aerospace (MAL-T) says it has signed an agreement with Hamilton Sundstrand Corp., a UTC Aerospace Systems Company, to manufacture “complex magnesium and aluminum castings for various military and commercial aerospace platforms.” The company said the castings will be produced by Magellan’s facilities in Haley, Ont. and Glendale, Arizona.

“This new long-term agreement with Hamilton Sundstrand provides the framework for a new level of strategic alignment with Magellan,” the company stated.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (CBW-X) says it’s raising $100-million a bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, led by BMO Capital Markets, to buy 71.5 million units at $1.40 each. Each unit entitles the holder to acquire one common share of Cannabis Wheaton and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, the company said.

Each full warrant will entitle the holder to buy one share of the company at a price of $1.85 each for up to 24 months.

The company says it plans to use the net proceeds for capital expenditures “relating to domestic and international operations and capacity expansion, for potential new investment opportunities and for general working capital purposes,” it said.

Probe Metals Inc. (PRB-X) says it’s raising $14-million in a bought-deal financing. It has entered an agreement with Sprott Capital Partners, a division of Sprott Private Wealth LP, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters to buy a combination of flow-through units of the company at a price of $1.90 per unit and non flow-through units at $1.15 each. The gross proceeds will be used to fund exploration on Probe’s projects in Québec and for working capital purposes.

Nutritional High International Inc. (EAT-CN) says it’s purchasing a property in Long Beach, Cali. for US$1.9-million that will be used as a distribution hub in southern California for its subsidiary Calyx. “We are very pleased to announce our expanded infrastructure in southern California to support the growth of Calyx’s distribution capabilities in this high-value market,” stated Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional High.

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. (PL-T) says it has entered into a new long-term, “take-or-pay” off-take contract with Japan’s Hanwa Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the contract, Pinnacle says it will supply 75,000 metric tons annually of industrial wood pellets to Hanwa starting in early 2022. The industrial wood pellets will be used by a biomass power generation plant in Japan. “We are pleased to enter into this long-term relationship with Hanwa, as it continues to contribute to Japan’s strong commitment to decarbonization,” stated Pinnacle CEO Robert McCurdy in a release.

Frontera Energy Corp. (FEC-T) says it closed a US$100-million revolving credit facility arranged by Itaú Corpbanca Colombia S.A., Citibank N.A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., HSBC Mexico, S.A., Institución de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero HSBC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. It said the funds will be used to provide letters of credit to fund exploration and transportation commitments in Colombia and Peru. The facility will replace the company’s current secured letter of credit facility, which has US$81.9 million of used capacity as of March 31, and matures on June 22, the company said.

“The entering into of this facility, following rigorous due diligence performed by our lenders, validates the long-term viability of Frontera’s strategy, operations and finances,” stated CEO Richard Herbert. “It’s also a model for our agile approach to managing our capital structure, as well as operations.”

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (KBLT-X) says its subsidiary. Electric Metals Streaming Corp., has entered into a metal purchase and sale agreement with Ramu Nickel Limited for a cobalt-nickel stream on its interest in the producing Ramu mine in Papua New Guinea.

**