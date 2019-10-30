Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Lassonde Industries Inc. (LAS.A-T) announced that two of its subsidiaries have entered into an agreement with subsidiaries of The Jim Pattison Group to acquire Kelowna, B.C.-based fruit-based snack and beverage manufacturer Sun-Rype Products Ltd. and two U.S. affiliates located in Washington State for about $80-million in cash.
Lassonde will also assume $21 million in lease liability related to long-term facility leases.
“This transaction is part of our strategy of constant and measured growth and will strengthen our presence in the Canadian and U.S. markets,” said Nathalie Lassonde, CEO of Lassonde.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T; NOA-N) reported revenue of $166.3-million in the third quarter, compared to $84.9-million for the prior year and ahead of expectations of $154.1-million.
Net income was $7.6-million or 26 cents per share versus $1.5-million or 5 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting EPS of 13 cents.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $37.2-million or 41 cents compared to $19.1-million or 19 cents for the prior year.
Adjusted net earnings of $10.5-million in the quarter was $5.9-million higher than the prior-year, the company stated.
Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN-T) reported rental revenue of US$34.5-million in the third quarter, a decrease of US$1.2 million over the same period in the prior year. Net income for the quarter was US$4.5 million, an increase of US$5.5 million from the same quarter in the prior year, “primarily due to the change in fair value of properties.”
The REIT also approved an increase of its monthly distribution by 1.1 per cent to 7.2 cents per unit or 86.4 cents.
Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN-T) reported third-quarter net operating income of $38-million, a decrease of 0.4 per cent compared to 2018.
Basic funds from operations of $16.1-million or 31 cents per share which was in line with expectations and compared to $15.5-million or 30 cents over the same period in 2018. Its net loss of $1.4-million compared to net income of $25-million over the same period in 2018.
The REIT has also announced it will increase its annual cash distribution by 2 cents per unit or 2.94 per cent. This will bring the distributions to 70 cents per unit on an annualized basis from the current level of 68 cents, the company stated.
