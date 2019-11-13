 Skip to main content

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) reported revenue of US$725.4-million in the third quarter, an increase of 19.8 per cent from a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$736.9-million.

Its net loss of US$1-million or 2 US cents per share compared to US$37-million or 59 US cents a year ago. Adjusted net earnings of US$15-million or 24 US cents per share versus US$36.2-million or 58 US cents per share.

**

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $66.6-million up from $43.2-million a year ago. Net earnings came in at $1.6-mllion or 5.3 cents per share versus $3.3-million or 14.1 cents a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $6.6-million or 22.1 cents per share versus $4.6-million or 19.7 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $68.3-million and adjusted earnings of 23 cents.

**

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) reported third-quarter revenues were $4-million an increase of 25 per cent compared to the prior-year period.

Its net loss was $3-million or 2 cents per share compared to a net income of $12.9-million or 9 cents in the prior-year period.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.3-million and earnings of 2 cents per share.

**

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) reported total sales of $974-million in the third quarter up from $851.1-million a year ago.

Net income was $46.7-million or 56 cents per share versus net income of $36.4-million or 42 cents a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $878.2-million and earnings of 52 cents.

**

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (PL-T) reported third-quarter revenue increased 5.6 per cent year-over-year to $92.6-million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $109.9-million.

The company reported a net loss of $0.7-million compared to a net profit $1.5-million a year ago.

**

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $209.2-million down from $246.5-million a year ago, “reflecting the transition from mining Phase 4A to lower grade Phase 4B and stockpiles.” Analysts were expecting revenue of $213.2-million.

Income for the period was $45.1-million compared with income of $15.2-million a year ago. Income attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill was $71.7-million or 4 cents per share, compared with income of $53.2-million or 3 cents per share a year earlier.

