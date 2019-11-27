 Skip to main content

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T; CTST-N) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has advised the company that it intends to review its eligibility for continued listing of its common shares.

The review is because as a result of the company being "in arrears for satisfying certain disclosure requirements," the company said, including the preparation and filing of its restated audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019.

If the company is "unable to cure those defaults" by March 25, 2020, the stock will be delisted within 30 days, it said. CannTrust said it expects to file the required documents by the deadline.

The Flowr Corp. (FLWR-X) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.3-million versus nil for the same quarter last year. Its net loss was $15-million or 13 cents per share versus a loss of $5.6-million or 8 cents a year ago.

