Inside the Market

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T; CTST-N) announced it received written notification on Dec. 9 from the New York Stock Exchange that it’s no longer in compliance with the exchange’s continued listing standard rules. The trading price of the company’s common shares has fallen below the NYSE’s share price rule of being at least US$1 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

CannTrust said it has six months to regain compliance and that its common shares will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE as usual.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T) announced an equity financing of about $225-million. The REIT announced a public offering on a bought deal basis of 16.4 million trust units at a price of $12.20 each for proceeds of $200.1-million. The REIT said the public offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotiabank.

It has also entered into an agreement to sell about 2 million trust units to NorthWest Value Partners Inc., its largest unitholder, on a non-brokered private placement basis at the offering price for gross proceeds of approximately $25-million.

The REIT said it intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay $191-million of corporate debt as well as to expand its European platform through the acquisition of three properties for a combined purchase price of approximately $68.5-million.

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $182.7-million down from $184.1-million a year ago and below expectations of $185.5-million.

Net earnings were $10.6-million or 31 cents per share compared to $11.6-million or 34 cents for the corresponding 2018 period.

