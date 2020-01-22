Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
AGF Management Limited (AGF.B-T) announced fourth-quarter income of $114.5-million up from $107.4-million a year ago.
Net income attributable to equity owners of the company was $22.2-million or 28 cents per share up from $14.4-million or 18 cents a year ago
Adjusted EPS of 24 cents was up from 18 cents a year ago and beat expectations of 16 cents per share.
Total assets under management increased by 2.8 per cent to $38.8-billion compared to the same period in 2018.
**
Medical Facilities Corp. (DR-T) announced that it has sold its interest in Central Arkansas Surgical Center for an undisclosed amount. Medical Facilities said it had acquired its interest in the ambulatory surgery center through its joint venture formed with NueHealth, LLC in early 2018.
**
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) announced the appointment of Peter Kukielski as the company’s president and CEO. Mr. Kukielski had been serving as interim president and CEO since July 2019.
**
Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T) announced that it has changed its liquor division management and reorganized its corporate structure by purchasing the Canadian Liquor Retailers’ Alliance interest from Ace Liquor.
Ace will exchange its units in the Alliance for 2,927,928 common shares of Alcanna at $4.44 each, the company stated. It said the transaction has been valued at $13-million.