Inside the Market

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T) said its third-quarter revenues increased 14 per cent to $367.2-million versus the year-ago period. Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 29 was $4.1-million or 4 cents per share versus $25.1-million or 27 cents a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 26 cents compared to 33 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $358-million and adjusted earnings of 27 cents.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced that the company and the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 have received a letter from independent mediators “informing the parties that they have withdrawn from the meditation process as they see no basis for a negotiated settlement at this time.”

“We are disappointed that despite previous proposals offering superior wage and contract provisions to what the USW and the forest sector have agreed to throughout British Columbia we have been unable to reach a negotiated settlement,” said Don Demens, CEO of Western. “We will continue to explore all options available to bring an end to the prolonged USW strike and have reached out to the Ministry of Labour to seek clarification on next steps.”

