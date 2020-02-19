 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $435-million versus $648-million a year ago. Its net loss was $24-million or 27 cents per share versus income of $100-million or $1.23 a year ago.

Its adjusted net loss was $13-million or 15 cents versus an adjusted profit of $123-million or $1.38 a year earlier. Analysts were expecting an adjusted loss of 16 cents per share and revenue of $440.5-million.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN-T) recorded net income of ­­­$106.6-million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from net income of $66.4-million a year earlier.

Net rental income was $36.2-million up from $30.1-million a year earlier.

Diluted funds from operations were 18 cents, which was in line with expectations and compared to 22 cents a year earlier.

**

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) announced it has priced US$50-million in long-term debt financing with Prudential Capital Group. The senior secured notes will carry an annual interest rate of 3.34 per cent and have a final maturity in 2030, the company said. The financing is expected to close in March and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, the company said.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) announced that the community of Chilloroya has formally approved a surface rights agreement with the company for the Pampacancha satellite deposit located near the Constancia mine in Peru. With the completion of this agreement, the company said it expects to be mining ore from the deposit in late 2020.

The company also said it expects growth capital expenditures associated with project development and acquiring the surface rights for Pampacancha to be approximately $70-million in 2020. “In accordance with Peru’s Consulta Previa law, additional consultation between the Peruvian government and the local community is required before Hudbay can begin development activities,” it stated.

**

MORE TO COME

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies