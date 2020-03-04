Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TNT.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $29.5-million, up from $24.9-million a year ago.
Net income was $1.4-million versus $19.7-million a year ago. Funds from operations were $11.1-million or 14 cents per unit versus $8.9-million or 14 cents a year ago. Adjusted FFO was 13 cents versus 14 cents a year ago, which was in line with expectations.
**
Clarke Inc. (CKI-T) reported net income of $6-million in the fourth quarter compared to a net loss of $9.8-million in the same period in 2018, “largely driven by the realized and unrealized net gains on investments during the period compared to the same period in the prior year.”
Comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the company for the fourth quarter was $11.2-million or 36 cents per share compared to a comprehensive loss of $12.2-million or 79 cents for the same period in 2018.
Diluted EPS was 34 cents, compared to a loss of 79 cents for the same period in 2018.
**
Profound Medical Corp. (PROF-Q; PRN-T) recorded a net loss of $5.1-million or 43 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $4.9-million or 45 cents per share for the same period a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 65 cents per share.
**
MORE TO COME