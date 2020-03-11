 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) recorded net income of $8.2-million on construction revenue of $420.6-million in the fourth quarter, compared with net income of $6.4-million on $385.9-million of construction revenue for the same quarter of 2018. Earnings were 19 cents per share versus 15 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $405.3-million and earnings of 19 cents per share.

"The year-over-year increase of revenue in the fourth quarter of 9 per cent was driven by growth in the industrial work programs more than offsetting a decline in the institutional work programs," the company stated. "The year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter net income is reflective of the improvement in earnings attributable to the mix of higher-margin self-perform industrial work programs in the fourth quarter of 2019."

**

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue was $29.9-million, an increase of 39.7 per cent from the same period last year. Same property revenue of $22.1-million increased by 3.5 per cent from a year earlier.

Net income was $19.7-million, an increase of 21.5 per cent from a year earlier. Funds from operations increased by 42.9 per cent year-over-year to $11.7-million. FFO per unit was 19.97 cents compared to 22.36 cents a year earlier. Adjusted funds from operations increased 58.3 per cent year-over-year to $10.2-million, while AFFO per unit was 17.38 cents, compared to 17.57 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $30.6-million and adjusted FFO of 18 cents.

**

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 23.3 per cent to $247.5-million versus the same period a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 34.7 per cent to $48-million.

"The factors in the company's improved quarterly performance include revenue from the Mercer acquisition, organic growth across core lines of business, and the impact of adopting IFRS 16," the company stated.

Profit was $2.7-million or 4 cents per share versus a profit of $3.4-million of 5 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $240.6-million and earnings of 17 cents.

**

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T) reported fourth-quarter sales increased by 12.1 per cent to US$85.8-million compared with the same period in 2018. Profit came in at US$2.5-million or 11 cents per share up from US$1.3-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of US$82.6-million and earnings of 12 cents US per share.

**

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T) announced that it has reduced its previously announced 2020 capital investment budget by 18 per cent or $200-million to $900-million “in response to the significant decline in global energy prices." “Effective immediately, the company will meaningfully reduce its activity levels to align investments to expected cash flow,” the company stated.

**

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) announced a 20-per-cent reduction in its 2020 capital program to $200-million from the original $250-million budget announced November 2019 citing “the recent significant degradation in global oil prices.”

**

Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN-T) announced an agreement to acquire a portfolio of seven grocery-anchored assets for US$106.5-million at a capitalization rate of 7.6 per cent (US$171 per square foot). The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020 and is being financed with existing balance sheet capital, the company stated.

**

Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS-T) announced that subsidiary Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. has entered into an initial US$35-million royalty financing agreement with Apex Clean Energy “related to an extensive portfolio of wind and solar energy development projects located across North America.”

**

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) announced that it has entered into an at-the-market equity distribution agreement with BMO Capital Markets Corp. as lead agent and CIBC World Markets Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., and TD Securities (USA) LLC.

The company said it intends to issue up to US$75-million of common shares under the ATM program.

**

Tickers mentioned in this story
