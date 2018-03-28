Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) is extending the outside date for completing the takeover by CCCC International Holding Limited (CCCI) to July 13.

“The parties chose to extend the outside date because of the ongoing review of the proposed transaction under the Investment Canada Act,” the company stated in a release on Wednesday.

Investor skepticism appears to be growing that Aecon’s takeover by a Chinese company will be approved by the Canadian government, at least in its present form, Bloomberg reported recently.

The Trudeau cabinet has issued a special order to prolong Ottawa’s scrutiny of the $1.5-billion takeover of Canadian infrastructure giant Aecon by the Chinese state-owned firm, invoking a section of law used when the federal government believes an investment “could be injurious to national security.”

- with files from Bloomberg, Robert Fife and Steven Chase

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T) is increasing its dividend by 18 per cent to 54 cents per share on an annual basis. The dividend is paid monthly and will increase to 4.5 cents from 3.8 cents, starting in April, the company said.



It also reported a profit of $31.2-million or 84 cents per share in the fourth quarter compared to $7.4-million or 20 cents for the same quarter a year earlier.

U.S. federal corporate income tax changes positively impacted Badger’s fourth quarter with further anticipated positive impacts in 2018 and future years,” the company stated.

Total revenue came in at $132.8-million in the fourth quarter, up from $110.9-million for the same period a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $140.8-million in the most recent quarter.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHS-CN) says it has acquired a 75-per-cent ownership interest in Massachusetts-based William Noyes Webster Foundation, Inc. for US$16 million.

The company it’s buying has an “integrated medical cannabis license” in Massachusetts, as well as a cultivation facility and a dispensary location “both nearing completion, as well as leases and local governmental approvals in place for two additional dispensary locations,” Liberty Health stated in a release.

“This acquisition affords Liberty the opportunity to tap into the growing Massachusetts medical cannabis marketplace.”

CannaRoyalty Corp. (CRZ-CN), a cannabis investor and operator, says it’s buying River Distribution (RVR), which includes “a number of leading California brands sourced from across the state.” CannaRoyalty said the acquisition will make it one of the biggest Cannabis distributors in California.

In the release, the company said the “base consideration” was 5 million CannaRoyalty common shares, with 1.65 million shares subject to “operational milestones.” The company also said there was an additional consideration of 2 million shares, “subject to the successful completion by RVR of financial milestones to be agreed on by the parties.”

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$399.4 million, up from US$394- million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$435-million.

Its loss for the period was US$2.6-million, compared to income of US$2.9 million a year earlier. The company said the loss was due to a one-time, non-cash tax charge.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN-T) says DBRS has assigned the company a “long-term issuer rating of BB (low) with a stable trend.”

It’s the first rating from a credit rating agency for the corporation. “This initial credit rating represents another milestone for Crown and supports our objective to build and diversify our capital sources to provide additional avenues for growth,” said Chris Johnson, CEO of Crown.

Frontera Energy Corp. (FEC-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $US335-million, up from US$270-million a year earlier. Its net loss was US$33-million or 65 US cents per share versus a loss of US$217-million or US$4.33 a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of US$301.7-million in the most recent quarter and a loss of 51 US cents.

In a separate release, Frontera also announced changes to its executive management team, including the appointment of board member Richard Herbert as CEO, effective April 2, replacing Barry Larson, who will remain with the company until April 30, “to assist with the transition.”

David Dyck will join the company as chief financial officer and Peter Volk has resigned as general counsel and secretary of the company “to pursue other opportunities,” and will be replaced by Margaret McNee, a senior partner of McMillan LLP.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) provided an update on the market and its operational performance, including earnings estimates for the first two quarters of 2018.

“The company continues to experience improving market conditions and favourable pricing trends across its key products,” it stated in a release. “The company also has a strong order book across its hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, and coated products.”

It said its order book is “subject to a lag in order entry and revenue recognition” of 8-to-10 weeks. It says first-quarter sales will largely reflect sales orders booked in the fourth quarter, while second-quarter sales are expected to largely reflect sales orders booked in the first quarter.

“In [the first quarter] shipments are expected to be 3 per cent to 5 per cent higher than [the fourth quarter],” the company stated.

It expects first-quarter djusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to be between $60-million and $70-million, “largely reflecting sales orders booked in [the fourth quarter] at market prices materially below current levels and incremental transportation costs resulting from general shortages of trucks used to deliver products in [the first quarter].”

It expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA will improve in the second quarter, with adjusted EBITDA to be between $120-million and $150-million.

Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) on Wednesday posted its first profit in eight quarters, but missed expectations as comparable sales and margins declined in some divisions.

The owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer said it had net income of $84-million in the fourth quarter, which ended Feb. 3, compared with a net loss of $152-million a year earlier.

Adjusted net income excluding one-time items, was $20-million, compared with analyst expectations of $120.18-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

--Reuters

