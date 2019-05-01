Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: A soaring value stock delivering stellar earnings growth and a ROE exceeding 20%

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 31 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 20 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a stock that appears on the positive breakouts list as its share price has rallied 36 per cent year-to-date. Analysts believe the share price will rise to a new record high over the next 12 months with an additional 27-per-cent gain expected in the year ahead.
This growth stock is expected to grow its earnings by over 50 per cent in 2019. Management’s return on equity (ROE) targets are 24 per cent or higher in 2019 and 26 per cent or more in 2020. Meanwhile, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of less than 10 times, a discount to its historical average. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation.
President and chief executive officer Jason Mullins summarized management’s core objective on the recent earnings call, “To become the largest and best performing nonprime lender in Canada”.
The security highlighted below is goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.
The company
Ontario-based goeasy operates two core business segments, easyhome and easyfinancial.
Easyhome allows customers to purchase furniture, appliances and electronics on a lease-to-own basis, through weekly or monthly leasing agreements. As at Dec. 31, there were 165 easyhome stores. Easyfinancial allows individuals to borrow up to $25,000, repaying the loans in up to 60 months for unsecured loans (the majority of its loan originations are unsecured loans). At the end of 2018, there were 241 easyfinancial locations. Management anticipates this number will expand to between 250 and 300 locations with a focus on the Québec, Toronto and Vancouver markets.
After the market closed on Feb. 13, the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results that lifted the share price by over 4 per cent the following trading day. Revenue came in at $138-million up 29 per cent year-over-year, relatively in-line with the Street’s forecast of $137-million. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.00. Easyfinancial’s operating margins expanded to 40 per cent. Adjusted return on equity was 21.8 per cent in 2018, topping management’s original guidance.
Looking ahead to 2019, management is forecasting revenue growth to come in at between 20 and 22 per cent, easyfinancial’s operating margins to be between 42 per cent and 44 per cent, and ROE to be 24 per cent or more.
According to the latest investor presentation that was posted on the company’s website in Feb., management and board members reportedly owned roughly 27 per cent of the shares outstanding.
The company will be releasing its first-quarter financial results after the market closes on May 7 and hosting an earnings call the following day at 9 a.m. ET.
The Street is anticipating the company to report revenue of $144-million and earnings per share of $1.18.
Returning capital to its shareholders
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share, or $1.24 per share yearly, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 2.55 per cent. In February, management announced a 38 per cent dividend hike, raising the quarterly dividend to its current level of 31 cents per share from 22.5 cents per share. The company has announced dividend increases each year since 2015.
The company has also been active in its current share buyback program. As of Jan. 31, the company had repurchased 550,000 shares at an average price per share of $38.35.
Analysts’ recommendations
This small-cap financial stock, with a market capitalization of $704-million, is actively covered by six analysts on the Street, and all six analysts have buy recommendations. Cormark Securities’ Jeff Fenwick has a “top pick” recommendation.
The firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Cormark Securities, Desjardins Securities, Raymond James and TD Securities.
Revised recommendations
Last month, Raymond James’ Brenna Phelan lifted her target price to $60 from $58. Additionally, TD Securities’ analyst Richard Roth bumped his target price higher to $66 from $62.
Financial forecasts
According to Bloomberg, the consensus earnings per share estimate is $5.57 for 2019, up from $3.56 reported in 2018, and anticipated to increase 22 per cent to $6.81 in 2020.
Earnings forecasts have been stable for 2019 but have increased for the following year. For instance, three months ago, the Street was anticipating earnings per share would come in at $5.56 in 2019 and $6.31 in 2020.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 8.7 times the 2019 consensus estimate, which is below the historical three-year average P/E multiple of 9.7 times.
Analysts’ expectations vary widely. Target prices range from a low of $55 (from Nikolaus Priebe, an analyst at BMO Nesbitt Burns) to a high of $70 (from Beacon Securities’ Doug Cooper). The average one-year price target is $61.83, suggesting the stock price may appreciate 27 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $55, $57, $60, $63, $66 and $70.
Insider transaction activity
In March, numerous insiders were sellers in the market.
Of note, executive chairman David Ingram sold 75,562 shares at a price per share of $45.12, reducing his personal trading account’s holdings to 478,701 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled approximately $3.4-million. As well, between April 11 and April 15, Mr. Ingram sold a total of 54,150 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over (2593606 Ontario Inc.) at an average price per share of roughly $44.03, leaving 53,014 shares in this portfolio.
On March 8, Mr. Mullins divested 25,543 shares at a price per share of $45.12. Gross proceeds exceeded $1.1-million.
On March 8, chief marketing officer Andrea Fiederer sold 15,479 shares at a price per share of $45.12. Gross proceeds totaled nearly $700,000.
Chart watch
Year-to-date, the share price of this financial stock has rallied nearly 36 per cent. The share price is 10 per cent below its record closing high of $54.13 set back on Sept. 26, 2018. The stock price is steady recovering from the price collapse experienced during the fourth-quarter stock market meltdown last year.
Last month, the stock experienced a “Golden Cross” - a bullish technical pattern that occurs when a stock’s 50-day moving average crosses above its 200-day moving average.
There is initial resistance around $50. After that, the next major ceiling of resistance is around $55, close to its record closing high.
Looking at the downside, there is strong technical support around $44, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $44.62) and at its 200-day moving average (at $44). Failing that, there is strong support at $40.
Liquidity can be low for this small-cap stock, which can increase the price volatility. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 56,000 shares.
