Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with 55% revenue growth forecast that’s trading at a reasonable valuation

: A stock with 55 % revenue growth forecast and six buy calls that’s trading at a reasonable valuation

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 48 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 68 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that appears on the positive breakouts list. The company has an attractive growth track record, which is anticipated to continue. Revenue is forecast to rise 55 per cent year-over-year in 2018 and expand 45 per cent year-over-year the following year. This growth stock is trading at a reasonable valuation, in-line with its historical average multiple.

Story continues below advertisement

The security highlighted today is Savaria Corp. (SIS-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Laval, Que.-based Savaria is a manufacturer and provider of accessibility equipment such as stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, ceiling lifts and elevators. In terms of geographic revenue breakdown, in 2017, 59 per cent of the company’s revenue was from the U.S., 34 per cent was from Canada, with the balance from other regions.

Last week, after the market closed on August 8, the company reported second-quarter financial results that were largely in-line with expectations. Revenue came in in at $64-million, up 61 per cent year-over-year, but just below the consensus estimate of $66-million. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $10.1-million, relatively in-line with the consensus estimate of $10.3-million.

President and chief executive officer Marcel Bourassa provided a positive outlook for the second half of the year stating, “The second quarter of 2018 met our expectations with record-setting revenue of $64-million and adjusted EBITDA of $10-million. Our adjusted EBITDA-to-revenue represents 15.7 per cent, meeting our goal. The Accessibility segment delivered an on-target 10 per cent residential elevator unit growth over Q2 (second quarter) of 2017, while solid bookings in Q2 foretell strong revenue in the last two quarters of 2018.” The share price rallied 4 per cent the following trading day on high volume.

Savaria has achieved strong top line growth over the years. In 2017, the company reported revenue of $180.5-million, up 51 per cent year-over-over. In 2016, revenue increased 26 per cent year-over-year to $119.7-million. In 2015, revenue climbed 15 per cent compared the prior year to $91.3-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

To fund the company’s continued growth, in May, Savaria completed a $57-million bought deal financing issuing 3.45-million shares at a price per share of $16.60.

Not long thereafter, on July 10, the company announced its plans to acquire Garaventa Lift at a cost of approximately $100-million. Garaventa Lift manufactures wheelchair lifts, as well as residential and commercial elevators. With its headquarters in Goldau, Switzerland, Garaventa Lift provides Savaria with a strong European foundation from which it can expand. Management anticipates realizing synergies of approximately $2-million per year during the first two years.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 3 cents per share, or 36 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 2 per cent.

The company has maintained its dividend at this level since its October 2017 payment.

Analysts’ recommendations

Story continues below advertisement

This small-cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $868-million, is actively covered by six analysts and all six analysts have buy recommendations.

The firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Cormark Securities, Desjardins Securities, GMP Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, and PI Financial Corp.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, Jason Zandberg, the analyst from PI Financial, raised his target price to $22 from $19.

In July, Frederic Tremblay from Desjardins Securities increased his target price by $2 to $22. Leon Aghazarian from National Bank Financial boosted his target price to $21 from $20. Maggie MacDougall from Cormark Securities bumped her target price to $20 from $19. Nick Agostino from Laurentian Bank Securities also raised his target price to $20 from $19. Stephen Harris from GMP Securities increased his target price to $22 from $20.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting robust growth for the company. The consensus revenue estimate is $280-million in 2018, up 55 per cent from $180.5-million reported in 2017, with revenue forecast to rise over 45 per cent to $408-million in 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $44-million in 2018 and $64-million in 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 57 cents in 2018 and 82 cents the following year.

Along with its second-quarter financial results reported last week, management reiterated its guidance for 2018, expecting to realize revenue of approximately $268-million and adjusted EBITDA of between $42.5-million and $44.5-million.

Financial forecasts have held steady for 2018 and increased for 2019, driven by the announced acquisition of Garaventa Lift. For instance, three months ago, the consensus revenue estimates were $263-million for 2018 and $296-million for 2019. The Street was forecasting EBITDA of $43-million for 2018 and $53-million for 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecasts were 58 cents for 2018 and 75 cents the following year.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 13.4 times the consensus 2019 estimate, in-line with the three-year historical average multiple but below its peak multiple of over 18 times reached in late 2017.

The average one-year target price is $21.17, implying the share price may appreciate 16 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are quite concentrated and are as follows in numerical order: two at $20, $21, and three at $22.

Insider transaction activity

Several directors have been recent sellers in the market.

On June 4, Alain Tremblay, who sits on the board of directors, sold 5,900 shares at a price per share of $17.40, trimming his portfolio’s position to 69,100 shares.

Between May 22 and May 31, Director Peter Drutz exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares and sold 14,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $16.68, leaving 134,566 shares in his account.

Between May 15 and May 23, Sylvain Dumoulin exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares and sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $16.88 with a remaining portfolio balance of 75,000 shares.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price has been consolidating, or trading sideways, predominately between $16 and $18, and is relatively unchanged, rising less than 1 per cent.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the stock has initial overhead resistance around $19, near its record closing high of $19.04 reached back in January. After that, there is resistance around $20. Looking at the downside, there is technical support around $17, near its 200-day moving average (at $17.01) and its 50-day moving average (at $16.65).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.