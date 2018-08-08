Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: A stock yielding 4% with a payout ratio of 49% and 7 buy calls

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 26 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), while the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum) has expanded to 62 securities.

Discussed today is a stock that has rallied 8 per cent over the past 10 trading sessions, ahead of its upcoming second-quarter earnings announcement.

If the share price can maintain this positive price momentum, the stock may soon appear on the positive breakouts list. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday. The stock has seven buy recommendations with the average target price suggesting the share price may rally 17 per cent over the next 12 months. In addition, the company offers its shareholders an attractive dividend, currently yielding over 4 per cent, and has a conservative payout ratio.

The security highlighted today is AG Growth International Inc. (AFN-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Winnipeg-based AG Growth manufactures agricultural equipment used for grain handling and storage such as grain storage bins, augers and belt conveyors. The company has manufacturing operations in six regions: Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, and Italy. In 2017, the geographical sales breakdown was as follows, approximately 37 per cent of sales was from Canada, 43 per cent from the U.S., and 20 per cent came from international regions.

Before the market opened on May 9, the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company reported sales of $214-million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $199-million. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $30.7-million, up 20 per cent year-over-year, surpassing the Street’s expectations of $27.5-million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 70 cents, well above the consensus estimate of 42 cents. The share price rallied 5 per cent that day on high volume.

In the Management’s Discussion and Analysis report, a bullish outlook was provided, “Management anticipates trade sales and adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2018 will increase compared to 2017, due to strong demand for commercial equipment in Canada, a significant increase in international sales and improved demand for farm equipment in the United States. Existing backlogs are high, particularly with respect to the company’s farm business in the U.S. and its Canadian and international commercial business. Trade sales and EBITDA in 2018 are expected to benefit from the recent acquisitions of CMC, Junge and Danmare. In addition, improving results in Brazil and a higher contribution from MFS, Hutch and NECO are also expected to contribute to higher EBITDA in 2018.”

A risk to be mindful of is rising steel prices. On the earnings call, president and chief executive officer Tim Close remarked, “We aim to purchase steel strategically with a bias for locking in margin whenever possible to deliver certainty in results. Each market is different and there can be a lag in our ability to pass through increases when the slope of steel pricing steepens. However, we’ve always been able to mitigate steel volatility using pricing, department design, process design, and sourcing of steel.” The Chief Financial Officer Steve Sommerfeld added, “Our entire industry is reacting to the higher input costs, not only our direct competition but other manufacturers that would provide equipment to our customers, be it on the farm or at the commercial level so price increases are not being poorly accepted by our customer base. It’s an industry-wide requirement so we’re obviously very sensitive to our customers and our dealers and how their demand may be impacted at the farm level and it’s all very collaborative in a sense where we’re certainly not aiming to profit from an increase in steel prices. We’re always very conscious to stay in line with our competition and to proactively communicate with our customers the impact of steel so it hasn’t had a dampening impact on demand.”

The company will be releasing its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday Aug. 9. The Street is anticipating the company will report EBITDA of $41.8-million and earnings per share of 94 cents.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a monthly dividend of 20 cents per share, or $2.40 per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 4.2 per cent. The dividend has been maintained at this level since its December 2010 payment.

Last quarter, the payout ratio was 49 per cent. In 2017, the payout ratio was 52 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap industrial stock with a market capitalization of $947-million is covered by eight analysts. There are seven buy recommendations and one ‘sell’ recommendation (from the analyst at EVA Dimensions).

The firms providing research coverage on the stock are as follows in alphabetical order: CIBC Capital Markets, EVA Dimensions, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Most recently, in May, three analysts revised their expectations – all higher.

Andrew Wong, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets, lifted his target price to $65 from $60. John Chu, the analyst from Laurentian Bank Securities, increased his target price to $71 from $68. Michael Doumet from Scotia Capital revised his target price to $65 from $62.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting sales of $877-million in 2018, rising to $940-million in 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $145-million in 2018, rising nearly 12 per cent to $162-million the following year. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $3.06 in 2018 and $3.58 in 2019.

Financial forecasts have been rising. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $142-million for 2018 and $157-million for 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.90 for 2018 and $3.52 for 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9.4 times the 2019 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average multiple of 8.8 times but below its peak multiple of roughly 10 times during this period. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 16.1 times the 2019 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average multiple of 13.9 times but below its peak multiple of approximately 18 times during this period.

The consensus one-year target price is $67.29, implying the share price has 17 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices range from a low of $60 (from the analyst at Raymond James) to a high of $73 (from the analyst at TD Securities). Individual target prices provided by seven firms are as follows in numerical order: $60, two at $65, $67, $70, $71, and $73.

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, only one individual has reported activity in the public market. Mr. Gary Anderson, the former Chief Executive Officer who retired in 2016, has reported six transactions so far this year. Most recently, on June 5, he sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of $57.50, leaving 106,473 shares in his portfolio.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the stock price is up 8 per cent; however, since November 2016, the share price has been consolidating, trading sideways, primarily between $50 and $60.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the stock has major overhead resistance around $60, near its record closing high of $60.18 set back in January of this year. Looking at the downside, there is technical support around $55, near its 200-day moving average (at $54.75). Failing that, there is strong support around $50.

Trading volume in this small-cap stock can be low, which can create volatility in the share price. The three-month daily average trading volume is approximately 50,000 shares.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

