On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 21 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 11 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock on the positive breakouts list whose share price surged over 4 per cent to a record high on Tuesday- Sigma Lithium Corp. (SGML-X).

Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 285 per cent. Month-to-date, the share price is up an incredible 34 per cent.

The stock currently has a unanimous buy-equivalent recommendation from five analysts, but, given the sharp move higher in the share price, analysts’ target prices are all below the current share price.

The company is soon to become a producer, which is often when the multiple expands and analysts raise their target prices.

Given the parabolic move, the stock is in overbought territory and is due for a pause. It is a stock to watch, not chase.

A brief outline on Sigma Lithium is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Sigma Lithium is an exploration and development company with its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo Project located in Brazil.

The stock is dual-listed trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as well as the Nasdaq under the same ticker, SGML.

Investment thesis

Positive supply/demand fundamentals for lithium supporting high pricing.

Proliferation of electric vehicles that require lithium for the batteries.

Production is on the horizon (phase 1 expected commissioning by the end of 2022 with phase 2 production targeted for 2024). Soon to be a high-quality, battery-grade lithium producer. Phase 1 production anticipated to be 270,000 tons per year with an eight year mine life. Combined phase 1 and 2 production anticipated to be 531,000 tons per year with a 13-year mine life.

Upside potential from phase 3 with a PEA (preliminary economic assessment) expected by year-end.

One of the largest lithium projects globally with infrastructure in place.

Low cost producer. All-in sustaining costs expected to be US$455 per ton (cash cost at production US$340 per ton).

Potential multiple expansion as the company transitions from exploration and development company to a producer.

Potential risk to consider: potential future financing to fund phase 2. In Dec. 2021, the company completed a $137-million financing issuing shares at $11.75 to fully fund phase 1 of its Grota do Cirilo Project. As of June 30, the company had $123-million of cash on its balance sheet.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are five analysts that cover this mid-cap stock with a market capitalization of $5-billion. The stock has five buy-equivalent recommendations despite the fact that the share price is above each analyst’s target price.

The firms that provide research coverage on the company are: Bank of America, Cormark, Canaccord Genuity, National Bank Financial and Red Cloud Securities.

This week, Credit Suisse is hosting a non-deal roadshow, presenting the company to its clients. I would not be surprised to see an analyst from that firm initiate coverage on the stock in the near future.

Revised recommendations

Over the past few months, a couple of analysts hiked their target prices significantly.

In September, Cormark’s MacMurray Whale raised his target price to $44 from $27.50

In August, Canaccord’s Katie Lachapelle increased her target price to $45 from $31.

Financial forecasts

The company is on track to become a lithium producer within a few months. The company does not have revenue expected in 2022. For 2023, the consensus revenue estimate is $870-million, according to Bloomberg.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued by analysts on a price-to-net asset value basis.

The average 12-month target price is $40.39, implying the stock is fully valued. Individual target prices are: $27 (from National Bank’s Lola Aganga), $37.25, $44, $45 and $48.70.

Insider transaction activity

On Aug. 23, Gary Litwack, who sits on the board of directors, sold 23,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $29.88, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 226,500 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $702,000, excluding trading fees.

On Aug. 16, management executive Marina Bernardini divested 15,000 shares at a price per share of $22.1316, eliminating her position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $332,000, not including commission charges.

Chart watch

The stock has experienced a parabolic move hitting a record high on Oct. 25. Just two years ago, the share price was under $3.

Year-to-date, the share price has nearly quadrupled, increasing 285 per cent. Given this spike, the share price may rollover in the near-term.

The stock is in overbought territory with an RSI (relative strength index) reading of 77. Generally, an RSI reading of 70 or higher reflects an overbought condition.

Looking at key technical resistance and support levels, the stock is currently hovering near a major ceiling of resistance around $50. On a pullback, there is initial technical support around $45. Failing that, the share price may retreat to around $40, which would represent a 50-per-cent retracement of its rally over the past month, which took the share price to $50 from the low $30s (closed at $33.26 on Sept. 26).

ESG Risk Rating

Looking at three risk providers Sustainalytics, MSCI and Bloomberg, Sigma Lithium currently does not have an ESG (environmental, social and governance) risk rating.

POSITIVE BREAKOUTS Oct. 25 close VNP-T 5N Plus Inc $2.02 AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $3.30 ATZ-T Aritzia Inc. $52.93 BBD-B-T Bombardier Inc $37.18 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $7.00 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $80.80 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $9.01 CLS-T Celestica Inc $15.10 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $26.53 DIV-T Diversified Royalty Corp $2.99 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $1.94 MAGT-T Magnet Forensics Inc. $27.50 MTA-X Metalla Royalty & Streaming Limited $6.52 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $12.75 PET-T Pet Value Holdings Ltd. $37.12 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $7.59 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $21.10 SGML-X Sigma Lithium Corp. $50.06 SOT-UN-T Slate Office REIT $4.73 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $4.71 VMD-T Viemed Healthcare Inc. $8.49 NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $7.69 ADW-A-T Andrew Peller Ltd $4.97 CXB-T Calibre Mining Corp. $0.58 CFP-T Canfor Corp $18.89 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $3.05 DTOL-T D2L Inc. $5.27 DBM-T Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. $5.39 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $9.14 ORE-T Orezone Gold Corp. $1.10 PBL-T Pollard Banknote Ltd. $16.12 RAY-A-T Stingray Digital Group Inc. $4.84 Source: Bloomberg and The Globe and Mail

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

