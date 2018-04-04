Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: This defensive dividend stock may provide capital preservation as TSX forms a ‘Death Cross’ pattern

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are nine stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 44 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

In recent days, I have highlighted relatively defensive income-paying securities whose share or unit prices have been holding steady during this period of market turbulence. Consequently, they do not appear on either the positive or the negative breakouts list since their share and unit prices have been trading sideways.

However, these are securities that may provide capital preservation while the market volatility plays itself out. Earlier this week, the S&P/TSX composite index formed a bearish technical pattern - a “Death Cross.” This occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average. As such, there may be further market weakness in the near-term.

Discussed today another such defensive, dividend stock that currently provides investors with a 5 per cent yield. The dividend appears sustainable with a payout ratio in the 60 per cent range and the company’s stable cash flows. The security highlighted today is Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Ontario-based Sienna is one of Canada’s largest owners and operators of seniors housing with a portfolio of 85 long-term care and retirement homes.

Sienna operates in an industry with attractive features such as growing demand with aging demographics and high barriers to entry as long-term care homes in Ontario are licensed by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. In addition, since the majority of the company’s net operating income stems from long-term care, Sienna has a source of stable cash flows, which includes provincial government funding. One of management’s goals is to expand its private-pay retirement portfolio to 50 per cent. In line with this corporate objective, last week, management announced that it completed its purchase of 10 private-pay retirement residences in Ontario.

After the market closed on Feb. 15, the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results that were relatively in-line with expectations. Operating funds from operations (OFFO) came in at 34 cents per share, up 8 per cent year-over-year. Overall same-property net operating income (NOI) increased 3.8 per cent year-over-year driven by an 8 per cent increase in same-property NOI from retirement homes. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at 33 cents, a penny ahead of expectations.

Dividend policy

The dividend yield is attractive.

Sienna pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 7.5 cents per share or 90 cents per share on a yearly basis, translating to an annualized yield of 5.1 per cent. In 2017, the AFFO payout ratio (based on basic AFFO) was 61 per cent and 63 per cent on a fully diluted basis, suggesting the dividend is sustainable with its stable cash flows. The company has maintained its monthly dividend at this level since 2013.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.1-billion, is well covered by the Street with eight analysts following Sienna, of which two analysts have buy recommendations and six analysts have hold recommendations.

The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Echelon Wealth Partners, EVA Dimensions, Laurentian Bank Securities, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Recommendations for this stock have been relatively stable. Year-to-date, only one analyst has revised his recommendation.

In February, Pammi Bir, the analyst from Scotia Capital, reduced his recommendation to a “sector perform” from a “sector outperform” but maintained his target price of $19.

Financial forecasts

The consensus FFO per share estimates are $1.30 in 2018 and $1.37 in 2019. The consensus AFFO per share estimates are $1.39 in 2018 and $1.45 in 2019.

Earnings forecasts have declined slightly for 2018 but remained constant for 2019. For instance, three months ago, the consensus FFO per share estimates were $1.33 in 2018 and $1.37 in 2019 and the Street was forecasting AFFO per share of $1.41 in 2018 and $1.44 in 2019.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a price-to-AFFO multiple of 12.3 times the 2019 consensus estimate.

The average 12-month target price is $19.42, implying the unit price has 9 per cent upside potential over the next year. Target prices are concentrated in a tight range of between $19 and $20. Individual target prices provided by six firms are as follows in numerical order: three at $19, $19.50, and two at $20.

Insider transaction activity

In February, two management executives were sellers in the market.

On Feb. 25, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer Nitin Jain exercised his rights and the following day, he sold the corresponding number of shares (4,367) at a price per share of $17.4672, leaving 14,590 shares in his account.

Similarly, on Feb. 25, Michael Annable, Executive Vice-President, People and Chief Administrative Officer exercised his rights and sold the corresponding number of shares (3,853) at a price per share of $17.4672, with a remaining account balance of 2,001 shares.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, of the nine securities in the S&P/TSX composite health care sector, Sienna is the top performing stock with its share price down just 2 per cent, compared to the sector loss of 21 per cent. Its industry peers, Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN-T) and Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) are down 4 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

The stock price has been consolidating, trading primarily between $16 and $18 for over two years. However, from a long-term perspective, the chart is attractive with the share price in an uptrend.

Looking at key support and resistance levels, the stock price has initial downside support around $17, and failing that, there is strong support around $16. There is overhead resistance between $18 and $18.25, and after that around $19.

While this is a small-cap stock, it has reasonable liquidity. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 417,000 shares.

