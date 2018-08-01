Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: This newly listed stock has received buy ratings from CIBC, RBC and National Bank

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 28 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 21 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a newly listed security to put on your radar screen and watch as the stock may appear on the positive breakouts list in the future if analysts’ expectations are correct. The company has a track record of achieving solid revenue growth. The consensus target price implies the share price may appreciate 18 per cent over the next 12 months. The stock featured today is IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

IPLP is a packaging company servicing markets such as the consumer, food, and agriculture segments. The company has 14 manufacturing facilities located worldwide, in Canada (one plant in Quebec, and one in New Brunswick), the U.S. (seven plants), the U.K. (three plants), Ireland (one plant), and China (one plant in Shanghai). In terms of industry exposures, in 2017, the food industry accounted for 28 per cent of the company’s total revenue, industrial and other was 24 per cent, environmental was 18 per cent, the agriculture market accounted for 16 per cent of total revenue, the non-food consumer market represented 9 per cent, and the materials handling market represented 5 per cent of total revenue.

In terms of geographical exposure, in 2017, 59 per cent of the company’s revenue was from the U.S., 20 per cent came from the U.K., 15 per cent was from Canada, 4 per cent Ireland, and the balance, 2 per cent, was from the rest of the world.

The company has three main business segments: Consumer Packaging Solutions, Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions and the Returnable Packaging Solutions. The Consumer Packaging Solutions business is involved in the manufacturing of consumer product packaging such as food packaging and containers. In 2017, this segment accounted for 28 per cent of the company’s total revenue and 34 per cent of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Customers include Kraft-Heinz, Danone, Pepsico, Danone, Smucker’s, Parmalat and Mondelez. The Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions segment is involved in the manufacturing of large plastic containers such as plastic crates and recycling and garbage bins. In 2017, this segment accounted for 53 per cent of the company’s total revenue and 45 per cent of EBITDA. Customers include Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Rona. The Returnable Packaging Solutions segment produces bulk plastic containers used in the agricultural and automotive sectors. This is the company’s smallest division accounting for 16 per cent of the company’s total revenue and 24 per cent of EBITDA last year.

The company has a diversified customer base with over 5,300 customers. The company’s top 10 customers account for less than 25 per cent of its total revenue and no individual customer accounts for more than 5 per cent of IPLP’s total revenue.

Management is focused on both organic, or internal, growth as well as acquisition growth. The company has a successful track record of growing its business. Looking at organic growth, between 2015 and 2017, IPLP’s revenue expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3 per cent. Adjusted EBITDA grew at a 12.8 per cent CAGR with adjusted EBITDA margins expanding from 12.5 per cent in 2015 to 14.1 per cent in 2017. Including acquisitions, revenue from continuing operations grew at a CAGR of 38.6 per cent to U.S. $535.9-million from U.S. $278.9-million (this growth figure includes both organic and acquisition growth). Adjusted EBITDA increased at a CAGR of 51.8 per cent.

Looking forward, management’s target is to realize revenue of between U.S. $725-million and U.S. $775-million in 2021 and adjusted EBITDA of between U.S. $110-million and U.S. $120-million – this is based on just organic growth and does not account for any potential acquisitions that the company may complete. As such, management believes revenue will expand at an organic CAGR of between 6 per cent and 8 per cent. To achieve these targets, management has a capital spending budget of approximately $120-million to $140-mllion between 2018 and 2021.

A key risk to be mindful of is rising resin prices. Plastic resin prices are driven by crude oil prices and represent the largest cost for the company. IPLP has agreements in place with many of its customers enabling the company to pass-along rising costs to its customers. However, there is a time lag of passing through rising resin costs, which can lead to earnings volatility. In 2017, plastic resin represented the approximately 50 per cent of the company’s cost of sales. Another major input cost is transportation. Freight and logistic costs represented approximately 7 per cent of the company’s cost of sales in 2017.

The company recently closed on its initial public offering, issuing 13.2-million shares at a price per share of $13.50, and began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 28.

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a large shareholder, holding approximately 27 per cent of the shares outstanding.

The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on August 14. The Street is anticipating the company will report revenue of $158-million, EBITDA of $23-million and earnings per share of 15 cents.





Distribution policy

The company is focused on growing the business and as a result, it does not pay its shareholders a dividend. However, management anticipates it will initiate a regular dividend at some point in the future.

Analysts’ recommendations

The company is currently covered by six analysts, of which five analysts have buy recommendations and one analyst (from BMO Capital Markets) has a ‘market perform’ recommendation.

These six firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, J&E Davy, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial and RBC Capital Markets. Other firms that were involved in the initial public offering include Desjardins Securities and GMP Securities. Consequently, I would not be surprised if analyst coverage from one or both of these firms was initiated.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting the company to report revenue of US$622-million in 2018, rising to US$681-million in 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates are US$87-million in 2018 and US$97-million in the following year. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 50 US cents in 2018 and 64 US cents in 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 8.3 times the 2019 consensus estimate. On a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple basis, the stock is trading at 16 times the 2019 consensus estimate. In comparison to its peers, CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T) is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.8 times the 2019 consensus estimate and at a forward P/E multiple of 20 times. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T) trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.5 times the 2019 consensus estimate and at a forward P/E multiple of 10.7 times.

The average one-year target price is $15.80, implying the share price may appreciate 18 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $14 (from the analyst at BMO Capital Markets) to a high of $17 (from the analysts at CIBC Capital Markets and Laurentian Bank Securities). Individual target prices provided by five firms are as follows in numerical order: $14, $15, $16 and two at $17.

Chart watch

Given the stock just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 28, there is very little trading history. Consequently, technical analysis is of limited value.

Since the stock began trading, the share price has been relatively steady with closing prices that range from $13.23 to $13.50.

Trading volume for this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $700-million is relatively low, averaging roughly 84,000 shares per day since it began trading.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts July 31 close AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $18.11 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $18.50 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $18.61 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd $257.98 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd $177.17 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $26.42 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $11.58 CM-T CIBC $118.72 CORV-T Correvio Pharma Corp. $6.14 ECA-T Encana Corp $17.90 ECI-T EnerCare Inc $18.91 EFR-T Energy Fuels Inc $3.83 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $63.00 FN-T First National Financial Corp $29.61 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $18.22 GSV-T Gold Standard Ventures Corp. $2.27 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $22.12 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $99.24 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $9.94 MSI-T Morneau Shepell Inc $28.07 PHO-T Photon Control Inc. $2.57 PL-T Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. $15.19 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $12.02 SRX-T Storm Resources Ltd. $3.23 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $4.80 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $66.79 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $77.17 TA-T TransAlta Corp $7.41 Negative Breakouts AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $54.50 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $1.29 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $4.04 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $2.52 G-T Goldcorp Inc $16.26 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $7.15 IBG-T IBI Group Inc. $6.42 IDG-T Indigo Books & Music Inc $16.22 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $12.16 NWH.UN-T NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $11.16 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $8.41 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $2.46 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $101.99 ROOT-T Roots Corp. $9.41 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.44 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $43.65 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.16 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $9.61 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $1.56 TC-T Tucows Inc. $76.25 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $4.87 Source: Bloomberg



