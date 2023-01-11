Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Despite a “weak” finish to 2022, energy equity analysts at National Bank Financial are optimistic about the fortunes for Canada’s energy industry this year, expecting macro tailwinds to mitigate potential concerns.

“2022 was unequivocally another solid year for the energy sector as it earned the top-performing sector within the S&P/TSX Composite index for the second consecutive year,” they said.

In a research report released Wednesday, the firm emphasized the sector’s equities have shown resiliency and sees further upside, pointing to current valuations and potential higher cash returns

“2023 outlook: down, but not out,” it said, with “cash returns poised to rise” as many companies are quickly approaching their net debt and leverage targets.

“We expect inventory-driven M&A to gain momentum, driven by the need for operators to pad drilling inventory after multiple years of underinvestment and a lack of transacting,” the analysts added.

After adjusting their financial models and projections for the year ahead, the analysts made a series of target price adjustments to their coverage universe.

Their large-cap changes include:

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, “outperform”) to $39 from $36. The average is $33.28.

(CVE-T, “outperform”) to $39 from $36. The average is $33.28. Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T, “sector perform”) to $85 from $80. Average: $79.18.

(IMO-T, “sector perform”) to $85 from $80. Average: $79.18. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T, “sector perform”) to $57 from $54. Average: $53.60.

Other changes include:

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T, “outperform”) to $21 from $23. Average: $25.04.

(ARX-T, “outperform”) to $21 from $23. Average: $25.04. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T, “outperform”) to $12 from $13.50. Average: $14.23.

(BIR-T, “outperform”) to $12 from $13.50. Average: $14.23. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T, “sector perform”) to $7.75 from $9. Average: $8.89.

(BTE-T, “sector perform”) to $7.75 from $9. Average: $8.89. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T, “outperform”) to $15 from $17. Average: $14.77.

(CPG-T, “outperform”) to $15 from $17. Average: $14.77. Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T, “outperform”) to $23 from $21. Average: $24.98.

(ERF-T, “outperform”) to $23 from $21. Average: $24.98. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T, “outperform”) to $7.50 from $8. Average: $9.52.

(KEL-T, “outperform”) to $7.50 from $8. Average: $9.52. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T, “sector perform”) to $16 from $15. Average: $16.81.

(NVA-T, “sector perform”) to $16 from $15. Average: $16.81. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T, “outperform”) to $18.50 from $17. Average: $17.88.

(PEY-T, “outperform”) to $18.50 from $17. Average: $17.88. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T, “sector perform”) to $25 from $24. Average: $25.11.

(PSK-T, “sector perform”) to $25 from $24. Average: $25.11. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T, “outperform”) to $90 from $100. Average: $98.42.

(TOU-T, “outperform”) to $90 from $100. Average: $98.42. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T, “outperform”) to $29 from $50. Average: $37.29.

(VET-T, “outperform”) to $29 from $50. Average: $37.29. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T, “outperform”) to $15 from $15.50. Average: $14.80.

For gas, National Bank’s top picks for the year are Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T, “outperform” and $16 target), ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T), Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) and Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T).

For oil, it prefers Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T), Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T) , Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX-T, “outperform” and $9.50 target) HWX.TO, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T ”outperform” and $8 target) and Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev made a pair of rating changes on Wednesday.

He upgraded Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” on Wednesday. His target for its shares rose by $1 to $110, below the $117.38 average on the Street.

Conversely, he downgraded Stella Jones Inc. (SJ-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a $54 target, up from $53 and below the $56.57 average.

His target adjustments include:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATS-T, “outperform”) to $57 from $53. Average: $57.57.

(ATS-T, “outperform”) to $57 from $53. Average: $57.57. AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T, “sector perform”) to $27 from $28. Average: $40.45.

(ACQ-T, “sector perform”) to $27 from $28. Average: $40.45. ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (ABCT-T, “sector perform”) to $6 from $5. Average: $5.50.

(ABCT-T, “sector perform”) to $6 from $5. Average: $5.50. Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-Q/CIGI-T, “outperform”) to US$130 from US$122. Average: US$132.57.

(CIGI-Q/CIGI-T, “outperform”) to US$130 from US$122. Average: US$132.57. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T, “outperform”) to $24 from $22. Average: $23.20.

(NOA-T, “outperform”) to $24 from $22. Average: $23.20. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-N/RBA-T, “sector perform”) to US$62 from US$65. Average: US$61.86.

(RBA-N/RBA-T, “sector perform”) to US$62 from US$65. Average: US$61.86. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T, “outperform”) to $39 from $36. Average: $35.42.

(SNC-T, “outperform”) to $39 from $36. Average: $35.42. Stantec Inc. (STN-T, “outperform”) to $78 from $74. Average: $76.91.

(STN-T, “outperform”) to $78 from $74. Average: $76.91. Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T, “sector perform”) to $49 from $47. Average: $48.23.

(STLC-T, “sector perform”) to $49 from $47. Average: $48.23. WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T, “outperform”) to $185 from $181. Average: $181.07.

=====

Expecting its acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc.’s (YRI-T) South American asset portfolio to be successfully completed, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Michael Siperco raised his recommendation for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T, PAAS-Q) to “outperform” from “sector perform” on Wednesday.

In November, Pan American and peer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T) swooped in to acquire the Toronto-based miner in a US$4.8-billion deal, outbidding South Africa’s Gold Fields Ltd.

“We continue to see the transaction as significantly accretive on an EBITDA/cash flow basis, mitigating expected production declines and improving the quality of the portfolio,” said Mr. Siperco.

“We expect PAAS shareholders (50 per cent plus 1) to approve the transaction, with the special meeting scheduled for 31 Jan, and the deal to close in 1Q23.”

Also seeing the restart of its Escobal mine in Guatemala and potential divestments of higher cost/shorter life assets providing further near-term upside for Pan American shares, he raised his target to US$22 from US$19, noting it’s trading a discount to its senior/silver peers. The average is US$22.37.

“At a forecast 1.5moz AuEq/114moz AgEq of production in 2024 (or almost 2.0moz including Escobal), PAAS is approaching senior producer levels while trading at a 30-per-cent P/NAV discount to larger peers, and now a smaller discount to silver-focused peers,” he concluded. “Execution on portfolio rationalization, operations, incorporating the Yamana assets, restarting Escobal and advancing the LC Skarn project could lead to a re-rate of the stock over 2023.”

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sam Crittenden warns of the potential for negative estimate revisions when North American base metal miners release their fourth-quarter results and 2023 results later this month.

“The miners are rallying to start 2023 due to optimism around China’s re-opening and slowing FED rate hikes; however, fundamentals in the physical market don’t appear to have changed much,” he said. “Low inventories, supply disruptions and potential for stimulus in China are pushing copper prices higher; although we expect moderating demand and rising supply to keep a lid on prices and we estimate $3.75 per pound for 2023 (consensus is $3.52 per pound). We see risks over the next month as 2023 guidance is released with potential for lower production and higher costs relative to current estimates; although if copper keeps rallying alongside China re-opening maybe that won’t matter. To re-cap 2022, copper was down 15 per cent while the North American base metals were up 1 per cent.”

After making minor adjustments to his earnings per share and EBITDA projections for the fourth quarter, Mr. Crittenden said guidance releases are “likely to underwhelm” investors.

“Guidance updates from the global diversified miners in early December saw production below estimates with higher costs, and we expect this trend to carry over to the North American base metal miners in the coming weeks,” he said. “Higher costs shouldn’t be surprising but consensus C1 estimates still see a 9-per-cent decline in 2023 vs. 2022. We could also see lower production due to lingering productivity issues and lost sustaining capital spending during the pandemic.”

He named four “preferred names” heading into earnings season, noting: “We believe Teck Resources benefits from elevated coal prices in the near term while the QB2 ramp up can grow copper production by 60 per cent by 2024, Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula copper mine continues to demonstrate its world-class potential, Capstone can unlock value as they execute on near term growth, while Champion Iron has strong growth potential as phase 2 ramps up.”

His recommendations and targets for those stocks are:

* Capstone Copper Corp. (CS-T) with an “outperform” rating and $6 target. Average: $6.27.

Analyst: “We expect a neutral reaction to Captone’s Q4 and guidance release assuming the budget and timeline for the Mantoverde expansion is maintained. The focus for 2023 is around ramping up production at Mantos Blancos with the sulphide circuit completed in 2022, and completing the sulphide expansion at Mantoverde by the end of 2023 which sets up strong growth into 2024 for Capstone. Chilean tax reform remains a key consideration for Capstone with Chile representing 70 per cent of our NAV estimate. An updated feasibility study for Santo Domingo, incorporating synergies with Mantoverde, is expected in H2/2023 which should highlight future growth potential.”

* Champion Iron Ltd. (CIA-T) with an “outperform” rating and $7 target. Average: $6.98.

Analyst: “We expect a neutral reaction from Champion shares to FQ3 results that we expect to be up slightly quarter-over-quarter on higher volumes as Phase 2 production and sales ramp up, partially offset by elevated operating and shipping costs. We expect operating costs to remain elevated through the ramp which is typical of mine start-ups. We estimate EPS of $0.07 vs. consensus of $0.10 and EBITDA of $88-million vs. consensus of $103-million. While our estimates are slightly below consensus we expect the focus to continue to be on the ramp up of production and sales as well as progress on the off-site work programs associated with the Phase 2 project, and specifically the upgrades at the port. We will look for any updates on the company’s portfolio of growth projects and potential timeline on a decision to move forward. We could see the company provide details of the DR feed plant technical study with results. "

* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T) with an “outperform” rating and $12 target. Average: $14.33.

Analyst: “We expect a neutral reaction to Q4 financial results with production and 2023 production guidance pre-released. There could be some cost pressure reflected in C1 cost guidance, although Ivanhoe benefits from relatively stable local power and labour costs. Ivanhoe plans to release an updated mine plan for Kamoa-Kakula the week of January 30th and we expect some production to be brought forward due to a larger Phase 3 and 4 vs. the prior 2020 study; however, costs and capex could be higher as an offset. Other catalysts in 2023 include drilling from the Western Forelands property to the west of KamoaKakula, followed by first production at Platreef and Kipushi in 2024.”

* Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) with an “outperform” rating and $60 target. Average: $55.57.

Analyst: “We could see some weakness around Teck’s coal sales for Q4 as harsh weather in B.C. in late December could put sales at the low end or below Teck’s 5.0-5.4Mt guidance range for Q4 (CP carload data suggests coal sales of 4.8Mt but there may have been some inventory buffer at the ports). Teck provided some direction for 2023 production guidance with Q3 results although there could be still be some negative estimate revisions around costs and capex. The focus for 2023 is on the ramp up of QB2 and executing on coal sales guidance.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Barclays’ Brandon Oglenski raised his target for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) to $170 from $160 with an “equalweight rating, while JP Morgan’s Brian Ossenbeck moved his target to $167 from $165 with a “neutral” recommendation. The average is $161.43.

* Mr. Oglenski also bumped his target for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-N, CP-T) to $115 from $110 with an “overweight” rating, while Credit Suisse’s Ariel Rosa cut her target to US$83 from US$88 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $114.08.

* National Bank’s Adam Shine reduced his Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T) target to $88 from $96 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $90.70.

* Jefferies’ Christopher LaFemina raised his targets for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T, “outperform”) to $37 from $32 and Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T, “outperform”) to $65 from $60. The averages are $30.86 and $55.57, respectively.

* Barclays’ John Aiken increased his targets for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) to $35 from $32 with an “equalweight” rating and Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) to $68 from $63 with an “overweight” rating. The averages are $32.89 and $67.04, respectively.

* Trimming his fourth-quarter financial expectations for Guru Organic Energy Corp. (GURU-T) ahead of a late January release, Stifel’s Martin Landry cut his target for its shares to $2.85 from $5 based on lower valuation multiples, reiterating a “hold” rating. The average on the Street is $5.71.

“We have revised our estimates lower to reflect recent trends and now expect revenues to reach $6.7 million ($7.7 previously), down 21 per cent year-over-year and slightly lower than consensus at $7.2 million,” he said. “In Q4FY22 GURU has a difficult comparable as last year the company benefited from a channel fill when PepsiCo placed its first order as the official distributor of GURU. This dynamic is not recurring this year making for a difficult comparable. We expect an EBITDA loss of $7.7 million ($7.1 previously), vs. consensus of -$7.2 million, compared to an EBITDA loss of $5.7 million last year as GURU continues to invest heavily in marketing to build brand awareness. Our forecasts for FY23 and FY24 remain unchanged.”

* National Bank Financial’s Cameron Doerksen raised his TFI International Inc. (TFII-T) to $162 from $145 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $142.37.

* Bernstein’s Nadine Sarwat lowered her target for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY-Q, TLRY-T) to $4.40 from $5.30 with a “market perform” rating. The average is US$4.17.

* BMO’s Étienne Ricard raised his TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) target to $153 from $149, keeping a “market perform” rating. The average is $154.43.