 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Wenesday’s Insider Report: CFO cashes out $6.7-million from this large-cap dividend stock

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Wenesday’s Insider Report: CFO cashes out $6.7-million from this large-cap dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

Story continues below advertisement

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T)

On Aug. 13, Dennis DesRosiers, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $97,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $9.7239, increasing his portfolio’s position to 24,500 shares.

==========================================

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM-A-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Between Aug. 14 and Aug. 19, chief financial officer Brian Lawson sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $67.49 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Brian and Joannah Lawson Family Foundation), reducing the account’s holdings to 871,900 shares. Gross proceeds totaled over $6.7-million.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On Aug. 13, vice-president and chief information officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares at a price per share of $315.03, leaving 791 shares in his account. Gross proceeds exceeded $72,000.

On Aug. 12, Justin Meyer, vice-president of engineering, exercised his options, receiving 732 shares at a cost per share of $165.74, and sold 732 shares at a price per share of $310.24, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Gross proceeds exceeded $105,000.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T)

On Aug. 16, chair Nancy Southern exercised her options, receiving 75,000 shares at a cost per share of $23.645, and sold 75,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $36.16, leaving 20,608 shares in her account. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded $938,000.

Story continues below advertisement

On Aug. 15, director Robert Normand divested 3,000 shares at a price per share of $36.45 with a remaining account balance of 19,253 shares. Gross proceeds totalled over $109,000.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter