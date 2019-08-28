Wenesday’s Insider Report: CFO cashes out $6.7-million from this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.
An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T)
On Aug. 13, Dennis DesRosiers, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $97,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $9.7239, increasing his portfolio’s position to 24,500 shares.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Brookfield Asset Management (BAM-A-T)
Between Aug. 14 and Aug. 19, chief financial officer Brian Lawson sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $67.49 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Brian and Joannah Lawson Family Foundation), reducing the account’s holdings to 871,900 shares. Gross proceeds totaled over $6.7-million.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)
On Aug. 13, vice-president and chief information officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares at a price per share of $315.03, leaving 791 shares in his account. Gross proceeds exceeded $72,000.
On Aug. 12, Justin Meyer, vice-president of engineering, exercised his options, receiving 732 shares at a cost per share of $165.74, and sold 732 shares at a price per share of $310.24, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Gross proceeds exceeded $105,000.
Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T)
On Aug. 16, chair Nancy Southern exercised her options, receiving 75,000 shares at a cost per share of $23.645, and sold 75,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $36.16, leaving 20,608 shares in her account. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded $938,000.
On Aug. 15, director Robert Normand divested 3,000 shares at a price per share of $36.45 with a remaining account balance of 19,253 shares. Gross proceeds totalled over $109,000.