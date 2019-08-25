 Skip to main content

Inside the Market What are bearish short sellers betting against on the TSX?

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

What are bearish short sellers betting against on the TSX?

Larry MacDonald
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Short sellers have significantly increased their bets against publicly traded Canadian companies in 2019. Is this a warning that the stock market is headed for a major downturn? What companies are targeted by short sellers and are they at risk of selling off?

The extent of short sellers’ bearishness at the macro level can be proxied by the short position in the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index exchange-traded fund (XIU), which tracks the 60 largest and most liquid companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange. As can be seen in the accompanying chart (based on data from S3 Partners), the proportion of XIU’s float sold short has jumped to 20.9 per cent this year from 12. 3 per cent. Such a steep upward move is not often seen in XIU.

The surge in short interest occurred while XIU’s share price was in an uptrend, on its way to a 14-per-cent appreciation by mid-August. Fighting an uptrend to this extent suggests a fairly high level of conviction on the part of short sellers, who of course are betting on prices declining.

Story continues below advertisement

A divergence in views between the market and short sellers can be a sign of an impending inflection point, when the S&P/TSX Composite Index either falls or short sellers capitulate. If the latter occurs, it may trigger a round of short squeezes (share prices are bid upward as short sellers buy shares to return the ones they borrowed and sold).

If and when the inflection point comes, the more heavily shorted companies should be at the forefront of the action. Large short bets portend price weakness – but they can also be more easily tipped into a short squeeze.

The accompanying table lists the 10 Canadian-based companies with the highest percentage of shares short. Like last month, it is well populated with members of the cannabis and housing sectors.

Open this photo in gallery

Table for 0823 rb im shorts

Carrie

The cost to borrow shares, shown as an annual interest rate, is included on the table as another gauge of short-seller bearishness. Notably, the high borrowing fees for most of the cannabis stocks show there is still strong demand to short their shares – which lends more support to the bearish signal implicit in a high percentage of shares sold short.

Insider trades within the past year can also assist with the interpretation of short sales. Nearly all the companies in the table had net insider selling greater than $1-million, according to INK Research. So, their short positions may indeed be signalling poor stock performance.

Mortgage insurer Genworth MI Canada Inc. was one of the most bearish. It has had net insider sales over the past 12 months of more than $6-million, most originating from senior executives – particularly the chief financial officer, who recently unloaded some holdings after the shares spiked on quarterly results released July 30.

A notable exception was alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. It drew net insider buying of $718,147 over the year, mostly from the chief executive and chief financial officer, including a recent purchase by the latter on an uptrend in the stock price. Overall, their buying hints that the short position could be foreshadowing a short squeeze more than a price tumble.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter