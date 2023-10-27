There’s a big problem that few people in finance talk about: there’s no dispute-resolution mechanism between financial advisers and their employers regarding messaging. Since the industry self-regulates and “marks its own papers,” there’s ample room for practices that serve corporate interests at the expense of clients. Firms are the judge, jury and executioner for all communications that require oversight and vetting. Investors are at risk.

Under the existing arrangements, firms can block any communications from their financial advisers to their clients and simultaneously tell the public anything they want (even things that are obviously false) with impunity. There is no way for an individual adviser to hold his or her employer accountable for misrepresentation to clients. I have never once seen regulators sanction member firms for misrepresentation.

Earlier this year, Canada’s major investment industry self-regulatory organizations merged to create CIRO – the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization – a single body to oversee both the mutual funds and securities industries. CIRO has rules, but they don’t seem to apply uniformly. One of those rules precludes firms and advisers from making public statements that are false or misleading. In practice, firms can say things that contravene the rule because they are sole arbiters of what is and is not false or misleading, and they do so in a self-serving way to maximize profit.

Advisers, who are committed to serving the best interests of their clients, have no way to challenge the status quo, while investors who buy into the industry’s narrative can get hurt. For example, a firm might say “we’re entering into a stock picker’s market.” But that isn’t possible. In fact, there is no such thing as a stock picker’s market because the odds never change and no market is better or worse than any other, in aggregate. You can’t “enter into” a situation that exists in perpetuity.

The contention that such circumstances exist is misleading at a minimum and would probably be deemed to be brazenly false by most. Consumers unwittingly buy into this narrative and hire stock pickers in the hope of outperforming based on a narrative that doesn’t pass muster. Over the past century, hundreds of firms throughout the world have made serious-sounding comments about the existence of a stock picker’s market. Those comments have never been true, yet no firm has ever been sanctioned for making them.

Prior to the formation of CIRO, I asked one self-regulatory organization for advice in adjudicating disputes between registrants and member firms. (Registrants are those who are financial advisers, sell securities or manage investment funds.) The group said that if I disagreed, my only options were to sue the firm or to leave the firm. (It should be pointed out that if you’re suing, you’re leaving.) In short, “this is how things are – if you don’t like it, there’s the door.”

CIRO’s mandate states that they are “committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians’ trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments.”

From a consumer-protection perspective, having confidence in this mandate is paramount. But if an adviser believes something is black and the firm says its white, the firm can block publication of the adviser’s opinion. And there is no way for that adviser to force the firm to withdraw, disclaim or alter their position – no matter how much evidence the adviser brings forward to refute it. People need to be able to trust the firms their advisers work with as much as they trust the advisers themselves. But when such conflicts of interest exist, clients are the ones who pay the price.

I was once at a firm where the CEO had a commentary at the end of a quarterly company newsletter. In it, he said the firm believed in active management. When I read the passage, I contacted him to advise that I did not believe in active management and that he should speak for himself. I further pointed out that when I write articles in the national press, those articles carry a disclaimer that states the views expressed are mine and not necessarily shared by my employer and pointed out that his commentary offered no such disclaimer. He offered no rebuttal.

Given that my clients might be misled by a statement that purported to represent my personal views, yet clearly misrepresented them, I took it upon myself to correct any possible misconceptions in my next piece of client correspondence. In it, I pointed out that the newsletter they had recently received carried an undisclaimed passage that I did not agree with. Of course, for me to correspond with my clients, I needed to submit that correspondence to my compliance department for approval. My compliance people insisted that I remove the clarification.

One could argue that my CEO simply got carried away with hyperbole that represented the views of most of my colleagues. One could argue that the lack of appropriate corporate disclaimer was just an oversight and that a CEO would never knowingly mislead clients. To the best of my knowledge, no other corporations have similar disclaimers on their newsletters, either. Furthermore, if the story was that this was merely an innocent oversight, why was I not allowed to publicly espouse an alternative view? My viewpoint was simple, clear and in earnest – yet I was not allowed to express it.

These are not minor matters. The active management industry makes billions of dollars annually based on the presumptive notion that the proposition of trading stocks adds value. It doesn’t. Frequently trading stocks doesn’t create wealth, it merely redistributes wealth. People who “win” do so by transacting with a counterparty that will “lose” by an identical amount. This is a metaphysical certainty. And this is also before management fees, bid/ask spreads and taxes, of course.

The subtle, but insidious narrative of the financial services industry is clear misinformation, yet the industry isn’t doing anything to correct the many misconceptions it has fostered. Simply pointing this out is often seen as heresy and decent advisers are even accused of adding to the firm’s “reputational risk” when they expose the obvious. As if simply telling it like it is was risky business.

John De Goey is a portfolio manager with Designed Securities Ltd. (DSL). DSL does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, nor does DSL assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. He is also the author of Bullshift – How Optimism Bias Threatens Your Finances.