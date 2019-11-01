Value investors’ revenge showing up this earnings season

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Positive signs for the domestic economy were apparent Friday morning. The Globe’s Mike Babad highlighted a clear recovery for the housing market while BMO economist Doug Porter noted some sharp improvement in Canadian wage growth,
“it was the quirky measure in the Labour Force Survey, which suddenly jumped from less than 2% gains to more than 4% y/y increases in average hourly wages. Many brushed this off, since this series is scandalously volatile … But, next, the payroll survey reported a very similar bounce in its fixed-weight hourly measure… It, too, has jumped to the fastest pace since 2010 at over 4%”
***
Chinese economic data added to global bullishness as manufacturing activity came in stronger than expected. This is very good news for beleaguered resource stocks,
“Chinese manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in two-and-a-half years during October, a private survey showed on Friday, as export orders rose in defiance of trade tensions with the US. The Caixin China General Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index posted a reading of 51.7 during the month, up from 51.4 in September and its highest since February 2017. That marks the third month in a row that the survey has produced a reading above 50, the line which separates expansion from contraction.”
***
The potential for U.S. profit downgrades remains a central concern for global investors. Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian recently wrote that the earnings revision ratio (ERR – the number of companies raising profit guidance divided by the number lowering forecasts) is now higher outside of the U.S., which is a rare event. "This month, the US one-month ERR (0.49) has dropped below the global ERR (0.65), which is unusual. .. Are the tides shifting? Other signals suggest shifts from the US to other neglected pockets. Our global team notes that the October ratio improved the most in Asia Pac ex-Japan and Emerging Markets, but the ratio fell the most in the US.”
The strategist also noted subtle signs of value stocks outperforming growth stocks. "Strange things are afoot: based on baskets tracking Growth (highest two quintiles of S&P 500 by long-term growth forecasts) vs. Value (lowest two quintiles of the S&P 500 by PE), some Value-biased trends were evident. Growth stocks saw a 0.57 drop in the 1m ERR in Aug - Oct, more than double the Value basket’s ERR decline of 0.27. Moreover, the post-earnings reaction of growth vs. value stocks was equally telling - we saw far less punitive treatment of value stocks”
***
