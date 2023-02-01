The U.S. Federal Reserve Wednesday raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point, its eighth hike since March, while signaling that further rate hikes will be required despite signals inflation is easing.

The central bank’s latest move put its benchmark short-term rate in a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, its highest level in about 15 years.

Equity markets were choppy in the moments after the decision and during Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s subsequent press conference. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in late afternoon trading, reversing from an earlier loss of as much as 1%.

Bond yields in both the U.S. and Canada were lower, with the benchmark U.S. 10-year bond down 13 basis points to 3.39% by late afternoon. That was despite Powell pushing back during the press conference on the rising speculation that the central bank may start the process of cutting rates later this year. The current outlook holds for slower growth, modest gains in unemployment and a slow decline in inflation, Powell said. “If the economy performs broadly in line with those expectations, it will not be appropriate to cut rates this year.”

The probabilities that money markets are assigning to further rate hikes in both the U.S. and Canada were little changed following the Fed decision and Powell’s comments. They are placing 80% odds on a 25 basis point hike to the Fed’s key rate at the next FOMC meeting on March 22.

Money markets believe that rate hikes are probably over with in Canada, however. Swaps markets suggest an 86% chance of no hike at the Bank of Canada’s next scheduled decision on March 8, and about 14% odds of a further 25 basis point increase, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Here’s a snapshot of what economists and strategists are saying about the Fed’s latest moves:

Avery Shenfeld and Katherine Judge of CIBC Economics

The Fed delivered the highly anticipated quarter point rate hike, and at least in the text of its statement, didn’t opt to signal a pause or give any solace to markets that are pricing in rate cuts for the second half of the year. The statement retained its prior wording that referred to the need for “ongoing increases” in rates ahead, which given the use of the plural term “increases”, would seem to imply that there’s more than one hike to come. There was a slight change to the wording around future hikes, with the “extent” of future increases depending on cumulative tightening, rather than the “pace”, although that might be nothing more than reflecting the fact that having changed the “pace” to 25 bps, they were unlikely to go back to larger steps. While that was, if anything, a hawkish statement, Powell muddied the waters so much in his press conference that yields ended up lower. That’s despite the fact that the market was already pricing in rate cuts in the back half of the year, and Powell expressed his personal view that he did not see that happening.

The dovish tone came in remarks on inflation, where he had to acknowledge that the process of disinflation had begun, even though labor market slack has not yet materialized. Still, he emphasized that disinflation is coming from goods sectors (with housing set to join later in the year), and that policymakers need to see disinflation in core non-housing services to be confident about a sustainable return to on-target inflation. To get that, labor demand and supply have to come into balance, with recent readings on job openings (which jumped in the today’s data), the unemployment rate, and wage growth still indicating a labor market that’s too tight. Powell did seem much less sure of himself, perhaps reflecting diverging views on the FOMC, in terms of the near term path for rates, to some extent undermining the text of the statement that referred to “ongoing increases”. Powell emphasized uncertainty from here to the May meeting, and data dependency could result in the fed funds rate heading higher than its December projection, or if the data come in in the other direction, perhaps diverging in the other direction. That opens to door to what we expect to see, which is a further quarter point hike in March, but no further moves beyond that, as inflation continues to melt away and give the Fed elbow room to allow a less punishing path for the economy. But we share Powell’s view that an outright easing in rates in 2023 is less likely than the market expects, since we will need to see a bit of economic slack open up to assure the central bankers that having decelerated in 2023, inflation won’t reaccelerate as the economy picks up in 2024.

David Rosenberg, founder of Rosenberg Research

There was no mention at all of any concern over the economy, but the release did mention that even though inflation has “eased,” inflation is still “elevated.” Unrelenting. And the statement mentioned that at least two more hikes are coming down the pike — stating the need for “ongoing increases” and that the “extent” of “future increases” will hinge on a whole array of factors. All that matters is the plural in both sentences — “increases” and not “increase.” They are signaling another 50 basis points in the next few months — into a deeply inverted yield curve, with private demand stagnating, and M2 [money supply] contracting at an unprecedented rate.

That said, we are near the end of this rates cycle. Just not at the end — even though I believe the macro backdrop is weak enough and inflationary pressures have abated enough to warrant an end to this tightening cycle right now. But remember — this is a Fed Chairman who constantly compares himself to Paul Volcker, and that means he is intent on tipping the economy into recession. Sell strength in equities, which worked all year long in 2022, and maintain a bullish posture in Treasuries. Getting paid to be in cash means a stack of T-bills isn’t a bad idea either. This tough stance should help establish a floor under the greenback.

Royce Mendes, managing director & head of Macro Strategy with Desjardins

US central bankers reiterated that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate, with only a slight change in wording elsewhere. The market was likely braced for this language to remain in the statement, with traders pricing in at least one more rate hike. The only material change to the communique is that the Fed now says the “extent” of future rate hikes will take into account the lags in monetary policy instead of the “pace”. That could be a hint that policymakers are nearing the end.

For now, our forecast continues to see the Fed raising rates 25bps at each of its next two meetings. That said, the final move we have penciled in is very uncertain and will depend heavily on the data flow, with some signs of underlying inflationary pressures already cooling slightly more than we had previously envisioned.

Michael Gregory, deputy chief economist, BMO Capital Markets

The Fed is sticking to its two-hike SEP [Summary of Economic Projections] projection for now. However, we judge the data on the ground will shift enough (i.e., an unfolding mild recession) to convince the FOMC to make it only one. However, if the data doesn’t shift meaningfully, the Fed’s going to continue tightening.

James Orlando, senior economist, TD Bank

All signs are pointing to another 25 basis-point hike in March. How many more hikes after that is hotly debated. Though we think incoming economic data will slow enough for the Fed to move to the sidelines, it has remained steadfast in its bias towards higher and higher rates.

Taylor Schleich & Warren Lovely with National Bank Financial

The U.S. Federal Reserve has generally done a good job guiding markets in the near-term and today’s decision (+25 bps) was fully expected. Despite this, markets continue to disagree with the Fed’s most recent assessment (in December) that its policy rate will need to move above 5% and stay there for the balance of the year. Instead, a lower terminal rate is priced, with rate cuts implied in the second half of the year (an assessment we’d generally agree with). Based on today’s rate statement, this pricing is unlikely to be meaningfully affected even if the statement judges that ongoing rate increases “will be appropriate”. Short-term rates did climb a couple of basis points upon the release but not by nearly enough to price out rate cuts. Instead, investors’ focus should correctly remain on cooling inflation, which was explicitly acknowledged in today’s statement, unlike in December.

Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist, Capital Economics

At this stage ... we expect only one more 25bp hike at the March FOMC meeting and even that is not fully guaranteed given how quickly the data is shifting. Core price inflation is falling, wage growth is slowing, and the signs are mounting that the economy is on the precipice of a recession. We have long expected the Fed to be cutting interest rates later this year.

More to come