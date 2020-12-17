Rosenberg: What will the world look like when the crisis ends? A lot different than it did before

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Rosenberg: What will the world look like when the crisis ends? A lot different than it did before

David Rosenberg
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.

And God saw the light, that it was good; and God divided the light from the darkness.

If you ask anyone in the market why they are bullish for 2021, they will tell you right away they see a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. And indeed, with the multiple vaccine news we have received since the beginning of November, there is a light. There may be many potholes, with the coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities on a disturbing upward trajectory, and a very tough winter staring us in the face. But there is a light we can now all see. To have vaccines developed and now distributed in such volumes and with such tremendous efficacy levels, and done so quickly, makes one tempted to believe in miracles we thought were reserved for Bible stories.

Story continues below advertisement

So what lies ahead for the coming year? A very rough first quarter for the economy. And then a better second quarter. And quite likely boom-like conditions in the second half of the year as substantial amounts of pent-up demand get released. Travelling, mall browsing, bar hopping, eating out – and dare I say, socializing – will be all the rage. It is called “pent-up demand” for a reason. This will be the single dominating force driving the economy in 2021, barring any setbacks (such as not enough of a vaccine take-up to achieve the holy grail of herd immunity).

No central bank will dare tighten monetary policy even if inflation rears its head and one can be reassured, especially in Canada, that the fiscal spigots will remain turned on in a major way. Interest rates will not be allowed to rise as they have typically done in past aggressive economic recoveries. If you are a policy maker today, the last thing you will do is upset any apple carts.

So, the economic outlook for 2021 is, perhaps, the easiest one to make that I can recall in my 35 years in the forecasting business. There will be a postpandemic spending boom. It’s only a matter of how big and in what quarter it begins. That light, indeed, does shine bright. Much of this good news, as an aside, is priced into every global financial asset you can possibly name. Even the previously beaten-up airline, casino, retail and hotel stocks have priced in that glowing optimism.

But, from a financial markets standpoint, just as the economy may boom next spring and summer, even into the fall, investors will at some point in 2021 have to confront what life is going to be like once we reach the light. Just as the markets were soaring during the darkest hours of the pandemic in 2020, at some point next year these same markets will be looking beyond that light even as we all go out and have fun again. That’s the thing about markets – they move earlier and more quickly than people do.

What the world looks like when the crisis ends is truly anyone’s guess, but I will say with 100 per cent clarity that it is going to look a lot different than it did before. Not just the question over government policy, but at the individual level. Months of isolation and distancing, and fear of a return of the pandemic are going to fundamentally alter lifestyles, and will have a profound influence on how we conduct ourselves in our personal and commercial lives.

For example, working from home is certainly going to be a more dominant force, with obvious negative implications for commercial real estate but positive implications for internet infrastructure, computer hardware and video conferencing. There is going to be a sharp reduction in travel to work, travel in general, and this means fewer cars on the road. There is nothing here that is very good for the auto sector, and the future is really clouded for office real estate investment trusts and commercial real estate in the large densely populated urban areas.

But there are some bullish themes that emerge, too, as we go into an era of elevated personal savings rates where people are going to focus on what they need, not what they want. This means you should screen all of your equity exposure for “utility-like” characteristics – and that includes anything related to e-commerce, cloud services, delivery services and wiring up your home to become your new office. What lies beyond the light at the tunnel is a shift in economic behaviour that took place during this grim period of history. These shifts, I believe, are secular in nature, and tell me to focus on areas of the market – consumer staples, health care and even big tech – that have morphed into essentials.

Story continues below advertisement

David Rosenberg is founder of Rosenberg Research, and author of the daily economic report, Breakfast with Dave.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies