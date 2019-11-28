 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

‘Whatever your moral views on soaking the rich, history shows wealth taxes do not work’

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Joachim Klement is a U.K. -based investment strategist and author of the Klement on Investing website. His daily missives are often enlightening, as Tuesday’s discussion of analyst ratings and stock price targets highlighted,

“[A study] found that the buy and sell recommendations of the analysts were biased and typically too optimistic. Similarly, target prices of analysts had little correlation with, let’s call it “reality”. These biases, together with the bias of analysts to recommend glamour stocks and chase price momentum have been well-documented for years. Thanks to regulatory changes, the excessive optimism of analysts has declined after 2000 but their recommendations are still far from being unbiased”

Story continues below advertisement

The main point for investors is that they can safely ignore stock price targets.

“The Virtuous Investor: Rule 15” – Klement on Investing

**

Writing for the Financial Times, economist Megan Greene argued that economic inequality can’t be solved by wealth taxes,

“Whatever your moral views on soaking the rich, history shows wealth taxes do not usually work… About a dozen OECD countries have tried them. They did not raise much money: as little as 0.2 per cent of gross domestic product a year. Only four [countries] still have them… The extra revenue is often offset by administrative costs… The French government estimated that 10,000 people with €35bn in assets left the country for tax reasons between 2002 and 2017, when France scrapped its wealth tax in favour of a levy on real estate.”

“Wealth taxes will not solve inequality” – Financial Times (paywall)

**

Story continues below advertisement

National Bank economist Krishen Rangasamy noted the S&P 500’s increasing dependence on non-U.S. revenue in a Wednesday research report,

“Latest Q3 data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis suggests U.S. corporate profits were roughly flat on a year-on-year basis as gains in the “rest of the world” component (+6.5%) offset declines from domestic industries (-3.1%). So much so that the “rest of the world” share of U.S. corporate profits is on track to reach almost 26% this year…excluding the extraordinary 2008 event when domestic profits collapsed amid the Great Recession, that’s the highest share ever recorded for corporate profits generated abroad. The White House would be wise to note this increased reliance of U.S. corporations on foreign operations because any further escalation of its trade wars would likely jeopardise overall corporate profits.”

“@SBarlow_ROB NBF: "U.S.: Corporate profits increasingly reliant on foreign operations" – (excerpt) – Twitter

**

There is a consensus building among Wall Street analysts that 2020 will feature a rebound in global growth that will benefit commodity and other cyclical stocks. Evidence of this pattern beginning is not easy to find, however,

“The recent retreat in leading government 10-year yields and loss of momentum for steeper yield curves and the failure of industrial metals to rally in a convincing manner after a sharp slide for much of November. Also of note is gold holding the line at $1,450 an ounce (an area last sustained in 2013), or some 13.5 per cent higher for the year. Among emerging market currencies, there are a number of spot fires (see Brazil) and EM carry strategies have been under pressure for much of this month. Again, not affirming hopes of a gathering rebound in global growth”

Story continues below advertisement

“Merrily ignoring the warning shots” – Financial Times (paywall)

“Global trade may shrink through the end of the year as countries around the world continue to grapple with a manufacturing-led slowdown” – Bloomberg

“Deere & Co. delivered a more cautious outlook than expected for the year ahead” – Bloomberg

**

Newsletter: “With his figurative tongue firmly and grimly in cheek, Mr. Wolf adds that the 1930s “are also a lesson of what happens when great countries fall into the hands of power-hungry lunatics” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “The world’s largest chip is now being used to develop precision cancer drugs” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day:

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies