When markets return to normal and it’s terrible

Deutsche Bank chief U.S. equity strategist Binky Chadha released a report called “When Returning To Normal Is Terrible,”

“Beats on earnings and sales moving back to historical rates. With 313 companies in the S&P 500 having reported (over 2/3rd of market cap), 77% have beat, with aggregate earnings coming in 6.6% above consensus … Negative guidance outnumbers positive, but that’s a return to normal… forward consensus estimates being cut, and that’s also normal … Equities down during earnings season for only the third time in the last five years.”

For Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Josh Brown, the poor market response to solid earnings reports is a function of ‘troubled’ investor expectations,

“Stocks are anticipatory. It’s nice to hear from a company about what’s gone on during the previous 90-day reporting period, but what investors today are buying (or selling) is the outlook going forward. And the current investor mindset when it comes to the outlook is troubled… buyback announcements have ebbed this fall while labor costs have risen. The non-services side of the economy is not doing as well year-over-year as it had been in 2017. Tariff-related supply chain issues abound. Chinese economic issues are also sending industrial companies lower. CapEx growth is not quite materializing. Demand is slowing for cars and housing, driven by rising borrowing costs, hitting two of the most critical segments of the economy.”

“Earnings Learnings” – Brown, Reformed Broker

“S&P 500 has worst month in 7 years despite Halloween jump” – Financial Times (paywall)

Citigroup noted that the worst of October’s selling was in widely-held names,

‘Crowding exacerbated the sell-off – Disproportional number of stocks with losses are among the most crowded names. Industrials, Healthcare and Financials account for two thirds of the stocks”

HSBC analysts blame the end of monetary stimulus for market volatility and strongly imply that the era of outperformance for riskier asset classes – emerging markets, high-multiple technology stocks- is over,

“The riskier asset markets are rightly concerned by the shift in the impulse of global QE in our opinion (see Reversal: Behaviour shifts as QE era ends, 31 August 2018). Based on the big four central banks (Fed, BoJ, ECB & PBoC) the projected flow is likely to turn negative in 2019; which is when the pace of non-reinvestment will outweigh the purchases. Early signs are that the biggest impact has been on Equities, Credit and Emerging Markets. If central bank policies induced risk-seeking behaviour through suppressing volatility we should not be surprised by what happens when we shift towards more risk-averse behaviour. Having ended September with the best quarterly performance for five years, the S&P500 had a dreadful October, giving back all the gains for the year and declining 9.8% on the month”

“Magic bullet’ market indicator says reduce portfolio risk now” – Barlow, Inside the Market

