Whitecap Resources insiders bet on better oil patch days

As gloom hangs over the oil patch, insiders at Whitecap Resources Inc. are betting on better days ahead.
Over the past six months, 10 insiders have spent a total of $943,500 buying common shares in the public market.
Most recently, on Aug.7, chief executive officer Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 14,000 shares at prices ranging from $3.84 to $3.87 through the market. He is the largest insider shareholder, holding 2,109,524 Whitecap shares.
The day before, vice-president of engineering Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 2,500 shares at $3.920, also in the market.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.