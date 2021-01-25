‘Bubble? Perhaps, but it could get worse’

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
The research theme for the day seems to be ‘yes, we’re in an investing bubble, but it probably has a long way to run’.
Let’s hear form Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin first (my emphasis),
“Pockets of the market have recently demonstrated investor behavior consistent with bubble-like sentiment. One such area is SPACs, where 56 IPOs have been completed YTD raising $16 billion. Another example is the dramatic outperformance of shares with negative earnings. But these excesses present low systemic risk to the broader market given their modest share of market … Among the questions we receive most frequently from clients is whether US stocks trade at unsustainably high levels (read: “Bubble”). Answer: On an absolute basis there is no doubt that valuations are extremely elevated. The index trades at the upper end of the historical range when measured using a variety of metrics, including P/E, P/B, EV/sales, EV/EBITDA, and market cap/GDP. These measures point to equity valuation ranking in the 96thhistorical percentile ... However, taking into account the yield on Treasuries, corporate credit, or cash, the aggregate stock market index trades at below-average historical valuation. In fact, as economist Robert Shiller recently pointed out, his oft-cited Cyclically-Adjusted P/E Ratio (“CAPE”) shows that equity valuations are “not as absurd as some people think,” provided interest rates remain relatively low. Our economists forecast the 10-year Treasury yield will rise to just 1.5% at the end of 2021 and only exceed 2% in mid-2023. We expect modestly higher rates will be offset by a declining equity risk premium, leaving the S&P 500 P/E effectively unchanged and allowing strong EPS growth to drive the market towards our year-end target of 4300.”
"@SBarlow_ROB GS: "taking into account the yield on Treasuries, corporate credit, or cash, the aggregate stock market index trades at below-average historical valuation"
Citi global strategist Robert Buckland expressed similar sentiments,
“Global equities are looking increasingly frothy, but current performance and valuations still lag previous mega-bubbles. The NASDAQ now trades on a CAPE of 58x, still well below its 113x reached in 2000 and Japan’s 83x in 1990. The S&P trades on 36x. Investors worried about excess valuation should look outside US equities. Our current favourite Value trade is the UK (CAPE 15x) … Even the frothiest equity indices still lag well behind performance during previous bubbles. The NASDAQ is up 96% over the past three years. It rose 201% before its early 2000 peak (after which it fell by 72%). The S&P is up 44% compared to 98% in the late 1990s. The MSCI World ex US is currently flat over 3 years, so no bubble there… Global equities are currently vulnerable to hints of higher rates or QE tapering from central banks. But history suggests that bubbles can inflate even as rates rise. They are much more robust than we all think.”
"@SBarlow_ROB Citi from "Bubble? Perhaps, But It Could Get Worse""
Also from Citi, analyst Prashant Rao remains positive on Canadian oil stocks despite the apparent cancellation of the Keystone pipeline,
“Our bullish 2-year view on WCS continues not to require pipeline expansion. Existing pipeline + unutilized rail look capable of providing sufficient egress to allow for 2021 Western Canadian production growth of 2% over pre-pandemic levels and 9%+ in 2022, on controlled inventory levels until 2023. Citi Commodities sees Brent headed into the $60s; contained WCS differentials and limited growth capex against this sets up well for the Canadian Oils… But Canadian trading valuations remain ~half pre-pandemic levels on 2022E/2023E DACF, despite rising benchmark oil price and good egress for production. We think investors would be better rewarded taking on more oil torque with a secular overlay. CVE offers such an option; we reiterate our Buy… we remain constructive on IMO shares given the company’s strong balance sheet (1.0x ND/CFFO [net debt to cash flow from operations] at YE21; 18% Debt/Cap) and disciplined capital allocation (we think capex is ~40% of adj CFFO going forward).’
"@SBarlow_ROB C: Keystone not a big deal for Cdn oils, buy Cenovus and IMO"
Diversion: “Hydrogen is going to take 25% of all oil demand by 2050, Bank of America analyst says” – CNBC
Tweet of the Day:
“The GS Most Short Index has outperformed the SPX by over 44% over the last ten weeks. That is by far the largest such move in this data set’s history which goes back to 2008.”— Michael Batnick (@michaelbatnick) January 24, 2021
