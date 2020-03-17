 Skip to main content
Why bond ETFs haven’t quite been the life preserver investors hoped for

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
It seems almost petty to say the performance of bond ETFs lately has been disappointing.

But wasn’t the whole pitch for diversification with stocks and bonds that when the stock markets zig, bonds zag? It hasn’t really happened in the recent stock market sell-off. Exchange-traded funds holding bonds have done light years better than equity funds, but they’ve still lost a bit of ground.

Globeinvestor.com shows that one of the more popular broad market bond ETFs lost 4.3 per cent over the month to March 16, while a sibling tracking the S&P/TSX composite index fell 30.5 per cent. These are just price changes -- bond interest and dividends offset these declines a bit. But you still get the idea - this bond ETF was down when investors might reasonably have expected better.

Daniel Straus, head of ETF research and strategy at National Bank Financial, said bond ETFs have been affected by extreme levels of volatility in financial markets. “As the stock market sell-off was beginning, the bond market reacted with a massive spike upwards,” Mr. Straus said. “But that itself might have been an over-reaction. Bonds were pushed to prices that, even in the worst case scenario, made no sense. What we’ve had is something of a snapback.”

For now, this volatility has superseded the usual relationship between stocks and bonds (when stocks fall, bonds rise). But Mr. Straus said he still believes bond ETFs are an effective way to hedge a portfolio against the risk of a stock market decline.

“It’s important for investors when they look at returns from bond ETFs to not be disappointed in short-term movements,” he said. “Over the course of a sell-off, your bond ETF may be merely flat. That’s not a disappointing outcome when the stock market is dropping by something 20 per cent or more. The bond ETF is still doing its job of providing some balance.”

Broad market ETFs tend to have roughly 30 per cent of their holdings in corporate bonds, which are less resilient in troubled times than government bonds. You can get more of that resilience from an all-government bond ETF, but Mr. Straus believes the broad market bond ETF is the way to go for long-term investors willing to hold through up and down cycles.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
