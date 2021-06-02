Why Canadian energy stocks still hold long-term appeal

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Why Canadian energy stocks still hold long-term appeal

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Suncor Energy facility is seen in Sherwood Park, Alta., August 21, 2019.

CANDACE ELLIOTT/Reuters

Big energy companies are looking increasingly vulnerable to activists, who are pushing for limits on carbon emissions as the world gets serious about tackling global warming. Where does this leave investments tied to the Canadian oil sands?

Though surging oil prices and recovering economic activity have supported the share prices of Canadian energy stocks this year, the tumultuous events of the past week are still reverberating through markets.

On May 26, a little-known hedge fund called Engine No. 1 succeeded in replacing at least two board members at Exxon Mobil Corp. , with support from large institutional players pushing for a faster transition toward renewable energy.

Story continues below advertisement

On the same day, a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell PLC to slash its carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, compared with 2019 levels. That’s far more drastic than the energy giant’s own target for cutting emissions and could push Shell to jettison assets and curb development projects.

It’s enough change to raise the question of whether traditional Canadian energy stocks, such as Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. , are losing their long-term appeal.

Projected surge in energy investment sparks calls for focus on renewables

Third Exxon board member unseated by challengers in climate fight

However, there are several reasons why investors can relax, and perhaps even welcome the changes that are coming.

For starters, the activist investors driving changes at Exxon are concerned about positioning the company for an energy transition, rather than pulling the plug on oil production immediately.

Engine No. 1, the hedge fund, believes that investing in cleaner energy sources at a faster pace will put Exxon on a path toward what it called “long-term sustainable value creation” – a goal that can resonate with other energy companies.

Jamie Bonham, director of corporate engagement at NEI Investments, an asset manager that focuses on responsible investing, said that the key here is that energy companies can leverage their existing strengths – including engineering skills and the ability to manage industrial-scale projects in harsh conditions – to expand into complex renewable energy projects.

“Investors are finally coming around to this idea that I don’t have to just own an oil and gas company. I can own a company that is going to be a going concern 20 or 30 years from now,” Mr. Bonham said.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian companies appear to be especially well-positioned here, given that some are well ahead of their global peers in laying out strategies for cutting emissions and diversifying beyond crude oil.

Mr. Bonham singled out Suncor’s plan, which includes investing in low carbon power, hydrogen and renewable liquid fuels that can help power the company’s traditional operations in a more sustainable way. Under this approach, the company is a consumer of its own renewable energy.

Energy investors can also take comfort from the likelihood that the changes facing energy companies, even if they are accelerating, will unfold slowly as the world transitions to cleaner fuels.

“None of this is going to happen overnight,” said Fai Lee, an equity analyst at Odlum Brown, an investment firm, who applauds energy companies for reducing emissions and raising their exposure to renewable energy.

“It’s good to see them take climate change seriously,” Mr. Lee said. “They’re not sitting around, waiting for the world to change.”

For investors, that’s okay. Companies will make a pile of money if the price of oil remains high. They can direct some of these profits to expanding lower-carbon projects.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, a bet on oil looks relatively sound. That’s because some observers expect that demand for crude will remain strong, even as alternatives emerge.

Randy Ollenberger, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, expects demand for oil will rise for at least another 10 years, driven by population growth, rising economic activity and a lack of widely available energy substitutes.

The price of oil could also spike higher if climate activists continue to target production, leading to a potential shortage of crude oil “as oil companies become increasingly reluctant to commit new capital amid growing environmental activism,” Mr. Ollenberger said in a May 25 note.

Under this scenario, more oil production might shift to national energy companies that don’t answer to shareholders – and, of course, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

While that sounds like a grim outlook for Canada’s publicly traded energy sector, Rafi Tahmazian, senior portfolio manager at Canoe Financial, an independent mutual fund company, is optimistic that the sector will prevail.

ESG principles (environmental, social, governance) are generally higher among Canadian energy companies than overseas competitors, which should raise their appeal. And, he added, it seems unlikely that North America will want to surrender its energy security to less stable oil-producing regions.

Story continues below advertisement

“The world is going to recognize the value of having oil in our backyard,” Mr. Tahmazian said.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies