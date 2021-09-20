 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Why China’s Evergrande is causing anxiety in global markets with the possibility of a default on debt

Ian McGugan
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Evergrande, a sprawling corporate octopus with hundreds of development projects under way across China, owes the equivalent of more than US$300-billion, an amount equal to roughly 2 per cent of Chinese gross domestic product.

NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Mounting problems at China Evergrande , the hugely indebted Chinese property developer, are rattling global financial markets as investors worry about the potential for an Asian reprise of the U.S. financial crisis of more than a decade ago.

The disturbing parallel on many minds is the collapse of the U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. When Lehman Brothers, a major holder of subprime mortgage debt, filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008, the global financial system froze and stock markets plunged.

In a distant echo of that ugly day, global markets swooned on Monday as Evergrande’s problems came into sharp focus ahead of a crucial payment deadline on Thursday. The benchmark S&P 500 index of large U.S. companies lost 1.70 per cent, while in Toronto the S&P/TSX Composite slid 1.64 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks close sharply lower as Evergrande solvency fears spook already-shaky markets

Are Chinese tech stocks worth the risk amid the crackdown?

Evergrande, a sprawling corporate octopus with hundreds of development projects under way across China, owes the equivalent of more than US$300-billion, an amount equal to roughly 2 per cent of Chinese gross domestic product. The giant developer has become a symbol for China’s debt-fuelled real estate addiction, which bears some disturbing resemblances to the U.S. housing mania of the early 2000s.

Rumours of Evergrande’s financial problems started surfacing a year ago and investors have grown increasingly concerned about the company’s future. This week, the developer faces the daunting task of paying interest equal to more than US$100-million. A default of some kind “appears probable,” credit-rater Fitch warns. Some Evergrande bonds denominated in U.S. dollars are already trading below 30 cents on the dollar, indicating that investors are expecting heavy losses.

“Evergrande has the potential to be the largest corporate debt default ever, with spillovers to other financial institutions, Evergrande’s suppliers, homeowners, wealth product holders, other property companies, and onward and outward,” warned Alan Ruskin, a macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, in a note Monday.

But for now anyway, many expert observers play down the Lehman comparison. Even if Evergrande defaults, it is unlikely to set off a similar wave of financial contagion, they insist.

“The [Chinese] property sector is a mess and, no question, more pain is coming,” said Leland Miller, chief executive officer of China Beige Book, a private analytics firm that tracks the country’s economy. “But there is no real risk of wider contagion because China is fundamentally a non-commercial financial system.”

Beijing can order Chinese lenders to lend to whomever the government deems appropriate, and force counterparties to do business with whomever the government chooses, Mr. Miller said in an interview. For that reason, he sees no danger of an economy-wide freeze on lending and financial transactions such as occurred in the United States after Lehman went bust.

Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist at Capital Economics in London, offered a similar view. “Our base case is that fears of China’s Lehman moment will prove overdone,” he wrote in a note Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

While “China’s financial markets are increasingly bracing for a property market bust,” he said, the contagion effects will be limited because the stresses on Evergrande are, in large part, the result of a deliberate campaign by Beijing to bring real estate euphoria back to earth by tightening credit for developers. The Chinese government will act swiftly to limit the pain felt by ordinary households and other developers, he asserted.

Still, there are dangers, both Mr. Miller and Mr. Goltermann agreed. Among other concerns, the Evergrande tumult underlines the increasingly unpredictable decision-making in Beijing. President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party have cracked down brutally on many of China’s leading technology companies in recent months, leading to major declines in the stock prices of one-time high fliers such as Tencent and Alibaba.

Mr. Miller said that Mr. Xi and the Chinese Communist Party are shifting their domestic message away from a simple emphasis on economic growth at all costs to a more nuanced approach that also promises to address growing inequality within China.

Part of that shift involves taking a tougher line with the property sector, which has generated big growth over the past decade but at the cost of soaring debt.

Beijing’s new strategy may ultimately result in a healthier economy, but in the short term it nearly certainly means painful disruption and slower growth for China, Mr. Miller warned.

Judging from Monday’s global selloff, that is not a welcome message for investors already concerned about inflationary pressures, lofty stock market valuations and continuing lockdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies