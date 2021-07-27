 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Why dividend cuts can be good news

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pedestrians walk past the head offices of Laurentian Bank in Montreal, April 1, 2015.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

When a company slashes its dividend amid gloomy operating conditions, investors are rarely delighted. Perhaps they should be: Companies that cut their payouts in 2020 are enjoying a remarkable comeback this year.

Last year was a challenging environment, when pandemic-related lockdowns weighed on economic activity and shredded corporate revenues. To save cash, many companies with previously steady payouts reduced or eliminated their dividends altogether.

Laurentian Bank lowered its quarterly dividend by 40 per cent, becoming the first large Canadian lender to do so in nearly 30 years. Suncor Energy Inc. cut its dividend by 55 per cent. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust cut its dividend by 33 per cent. CAE Inc. suspended its dividend, and Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. briefly put its payout on hold.

Story continues below advertisement

There were many more examples.

“A dividend is a big indicator of confidence,” said Laura Lau, chief investment officer at Toronto-based Brompton Group. Cutting it meant companies had little confidence in the future.

It was not a pleasant environment for investors. Even broad dividend indexes, consisting of stocks that didn’t touch their dividends, underperformed broader benchmarks.

From mid-February through the end of 2020, a period that included the market meltdown and recovery, the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index (which consists of stocks that have a history of raising their dividends every year) underperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index by a substantial 12 percentage points.

But dividend stocks have made a remarkable comeback. And what’s particularly interesting is that stocks that cut their dividends are leading the way.

A 10-stock portfolio consisting of the above companies, along with Gildan Activewear Inc. , Methanex Corp. , Richelieu Hardware Ltd. , Inter Pipeline Ltd. and New Flyer Industries Inc. – all well-established companies with shares in the S&P/TSX Composite Index – is up 21.1 per cent in 2021.

This performance is about 5.5 percentage points better than the benchmark and 3.2 percentage points better than the Aristocrats Index (none of these performance figures include dividends).

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past 52 weeks, the differences are even more striking: The 10-stock portfolio of dividend cutters is up 56 per cent, which is about 30 percentage points better than the benchmark and 21 percentage points better than the Aristocrats.

If dividend cuts marked a particularly bleak time for the market last year, this year’s market activity is defined to some extent by a recovering global economy and the rollout of vaccines – raising investor optimism and, in some cases, restoring business confidence.

Suncor is benefiting from stronger crude oil prices: The company reported operating earnings of $746-million in the first quarter, up from a loss of $421-million in the first quarter of 2020.

Sleep Country fully reinstated its quarterly dividend in November after sales and profits rebounded. Methanex raised its quarterly payout to 12.5 US cents per share, payable on Sept. 30, up from 3.75 US cents per share previously (although still well below its recent high of 36 US cents per share).

Richelieu Hardware restored its quarterly dividend in July, 2020, and has since raised its payout and issued a special dividend to make up for the missed payment in 2020.

And Inter Pipeline is caught in the middle of a takeover battle between two suitors that want to buy the company. The interest has lifted its share price by 160 per cent from lows last year.

Story continues below advertisement

In other words, a number of specific issues has driven share prices higher. But is there a broader takeaway here as well?

Perhaps. Companies tend to cut their dividends only as a last resort when times are tough, which means that share prices may be near their lows when cuts are announced.

“It’s the point of maximum pessimism. Some individuals buy the stock for the dividend, and if the dividend isn’t there, it gives them a reason to sell,” Ms. Lau said.

When RioCan cut its dividend in December, its unit price slumped as much as 10 per cent after the announcement and struggled through the end of 2020. The price has rebounded 34 per cent in 2021, though, or more than double the gain for the TSX Composite over the same period.

The dividend cut, it turns out, offered a good buying opportunity.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies