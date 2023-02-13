Daily roundup of research and analysis from what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian provided details on a ongoing, weaker earnings seasons,

“345 S&P 500 companies representing 81 per cent of earnings have reported, with 4Q EPS still tracking a 1-per-cent miss (vs. 4-per-cent average beat historically) at $53.43 (down 1 per cent year-over-year). Weak guidance (twice as many instances of below- vs. above-consensus guidance year-to-date, weakest since COVID) has driven a 2023 cut of 3 percentage points, well below historical trend with just 1-per-cent year-over-year growth /$223 expected in 2023 (vs. up 10 per cent year-over-year in June) where most of this is attributable to margin compression. But despite the well-documented risks to margins for 4Q, net margins (ex-Fins) are tracking a slim 20 basis points miss, and companies have addressed cost bloat aggressively this year (but likely need to do more…).”

Citi strategist Matt King has long argued that global equities have been driven by changes in reserves at the world’s largest central banks – the Federal Reserve, Bank of China, Bank of Japan and European Central Bank. The recent rise in aggregate reserves explains the strength of equities in the face of declining profit prospects according to Mr. King,

“As usual when price action diverges from policymaker rhetoric, the origins of this year’s risk rally lie in obscure technicals driving central bank liquidity. This time the culprit is not the Fed balance sheet, but rather a decline in government deposits at the ECB, and surges in reserves at the BoJ and PBOC. Since October, these have collectively added more than $1-trillion in liquidity. While the sheer size of potential further interventions demands attention, at this point we think most of the boost to reserves is done. This implies that the story for the rest of this year should return to being one of liquidity drainage and risk weakness.”

Mr. King included a chart showing a significant correlation between reserves and the performance of the MSCI World Index.

The main issues strategists and economists are dealing with now is the combination of weak earnings and a surprisingly strong U.S. economy, as Morgan Stanley economist Vishwanath Tirupattur,

“When it comes to economic data releases, there are surprises and then there are shockers. Last Friday’s US employment report was clearly in the latter category. Versus the consensus estimate of 185K based on Bloomberg’s survey of 77 economists, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 517K new jobs were added during January, about 8.5 standard deviations from the average expectation of the survey participants … when Fed Chair Jay Powell spoke at the Economic Club of Washington on Monday after the employment report, he struck a more hawkish note than at the press conference before the payrolls data, emphasizing that there was “a significant road ahead” before policymakers could be comfortable with inflation returning to the 2%Y target…the market debate likely turns to the economy’s interest rate sensitivity and whether the neutral rate should be higher than previously assumed. Until we have more clarity on these issues, we think a neutral position is the better call on duration.”

