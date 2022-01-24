Stock market dips are like your kids: Each one is different in its own wonderful (and, yes, sometimes infuriating) way.

Today’s market slide is a case in point. It is different than other big market falls of the past quarter century, because it comes as absolutely no surprise.

Many sage observers have been warning for a while that valuations are stretched. In a compilation of forecasts from 16 top investing teams conducted in early December, half of the big brains had year-end 2022 targets for the benchmark S&P 500 that were either below where the index then sat or just a hair higher.

So don’t consider this dip to be a big shock. And please, please, don’t drag out comparisons to other stock market debacles of the past 25 years.

It’s not like the crash of early 2020, when the world suddenly woke up to the dangers of the novel coronavirus. If anything, the situation today is the opposite: We have come to grips with the virus and are seeing promising signs that we are over the worst of the pandemic.

Neither is today’s crash like the financial crisis of 2008. Back then, the financial sector was melting down for reasons that were only dimly apparent at the time.

In stark contrast, the threat today is lurking in plain sight. It’s the near certainty that central banks and governments will start withdrawing all the easy money they have pumped into the economy (with jitters over the U.S. vs. Russia showdown in Ukraine added in).

Comparisons to the dotcom crash of 2000 seem even more forced. Yes, technology stocks have roared in recent years, but unlike their dotcom predecessors, most are actually generating healthy profits.

Unlike the dotcom era, when one sector was driving most of the market gains, this has been an everything boom, where all sectors have gained. Proof of that: An equal-weighted index of the S&P 500, where every company counts for the same amount, has performed nearly identically over the past three years to the traditional S&P 500, where the biggest and most successful companies dominate the results.

So where do we go from here? The bond market offers some clues.

It doesn’t seem too fussed by the current perturbations. Consider, for instance, the spread between yields on low-quality, high-yield bonds and their more conservative investment-grade counterparts. This spread usually widens dramatically during times of economic crisis because investors in junkier offerings start demanding a higher yield to offset the increased risks of default.

There is little sign that this is happening now. The bond market seems to think the real economy is on solid footing.

The bond market doesn’t seem to be losing much sleep over inflation, either. Its estimate of where inflation expectations for the next five years will sit five years from now – the five-year, five-year forward inflation expectation rate, in the jargon – is practically smack dab on central banks’ 2 per cent target rate for inflation. To put that more plainly, the bond market is saying that five years from now – in January 2027 – inflation for the foreseeable future will be running right in line with what we have all come to see as normal.

All of this should be balm for frazzled nerves. At least according to the bond market, we are not facing an inflationary tsunami that will endure for years. Neither is the economy quaking.

To be sure, this doesn’t mean that stocks are going to avoid further losses. What seems to be happening now is that central banks are poised to raise interest rates faster than most people expected. The threat of central bank action is raising bond yields. This makes stocks relatively less attractive and is resulting in some violent market action as investors recalibrate their forecasts. It is not, however, reason to panic.

Barring war in Ukraine, a vicious new COVID-19 variant or some other new calamity, stocks don’t seem wildly removed from reality. Aswath Damodaran, a finance professor at New York University and widely followed authority on stock market valuation, recently published his estimate of the intrinsic value of the S&P 500 index, based upon figures as of Jan. 1. He figured the index should be trading around 4,320. This afternoon, it is trading around 4,340. Draw your own conclusions.

