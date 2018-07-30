Why risk-averse investors should begin paying more attention to credit markets

Matt King, Citigroup Inc.'s Britain-based credit strategist, is one of the most interesting thinkers in the credit and debt sector. In a wide-ranging e-mail interview, he recently offered vital perspective on global debt markets with significant implications for a Canadian economy potentially at the end of its consumer-credit boom.

“Ninety-five per cent of the time equity investors can get by just fine without having to worry about balance sheets, " he wrote. "But the remaining 5 per cent of the time, credit suddenly rears its ugly head and bites them. That tends to be right around late- or end-cycle, exactly where we are now.”

Mr. King’s warning is particularly important for Canadian investors to keep in mind as the country’s consumer credit binge and real estate bubble show signs of flagging.

The accompanying graphic details Citi’s “debt clock,” which outlines the boom-to-bust cycle in credit and equity markets. The key indicator is inflation-adjusted or real interest rates.

Stage 1, at 12:00, describes the early stages of the postcrisis equity rally, with inflation increasing (or, to be more accurate in this case, deflationary pressure subsiding), real rates flat and equities and other risk assets rallying.

Mr. King believes the world is entering Stage 3, where real rates climb, aggressive credit plays fall and eventually, inflationary forces subside. Equity performance during Stage 3 is mixed, with credit-sensitive sectors such as utilities and real estate weakening and growth stocks continuing to climb.

While Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz appears dead set on raising rates, there are only hints of rising real yields in Canada. However, equity markets are showing clear signs of Stage 3 behaviour.

Year to date, the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s worst-performing sectors are utilities and telecom services. Both sectors are debt-heavy and credit-sensitive, making them exactly the sets of companies likely to underperform in Stage 3.

Investors should hope Stage 3 lasts for a long time, because Stage 4 is the ugly one. In Mr. King’s words, “equity investors come belatedly to recognize that their rally was driven not by sustainable earnings growth but by unsustainable leveraging up [through merger and acquisition activity and share buybacks]. As they start selling, the economy begins to deteriorate also – thereby adding to anxieties in credit.”

Stage 4 is marked by lower everything – inflation pressure, real rates, profit growth and risk assets.

In Canada, Stage 4 will be the point where the process of household-debt deleveraging occurs, with all of the negative effects on consumption, GDP growth and housing prices this entails.

Mr. King’s warning about current markets being part of the 5 per cent of the time when credit markets could “rear” their “ugly heads and bite” equity investors is the key takeaway here, in my opinion. Risk-averse investors should begin paying more attention to credit markets, starting with inflation-adjusted yields, to protect themselves from the potential portfolio damage in Stage 4 of the debt cycle. We’ll discuss the implications in a future column.

