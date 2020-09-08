 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Why tech stocks are set to start the week sharply lower

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Technology stocks are set to open sharply lower Monday as Nasdaq futures plunge ahead of the market open.

There are a number of reasons for the weakness – signs of more anti-China trade policy from the White House and indications of a slowing global economic recovery – but the options market is the most likely source of volatility according to the Financial Times,

Story continues below advertisement

“SoftBank is the ’Nasdaq whale’ that has bought billions of dollars’ worth of US equity derivatives in a series of trades that stoked the fevered rally in big tech stocks before a sharp pullback [last week] … ‘These are some of the biggest trades I’ve seen in 20 years of doing this,’ said one derivatives-focused US hedge fund manager. ’The flow is huge.’… The sheer size of the trades appears to have exacerbated a “melt-up” in many big technology stocks over the past few months. In August alone, Tesla’s share price shot up 74 per cent, while Apple gained 21 per cent, Google’s parent Alphabet rose 10 per cent and Amazon 9 per cent.”

The Softbank strategy has led investors to believe that the recent gains in major technology stocks are only temporary, hence the selling.

“SoftBank unmasked as ‘Nasdaq whale’ that stoked tech rally” – Financial Times (paywall)

“With few alternatives for investors, market selloff likely to be contained” - Ian McGugan, Globe Investor

***

Despite equity market volatility, Morgan Stanley is sticking with its forecast of a V-shaped global economic recovery.

In a Monday report, chief global economist Chetan Ahya wrote,

Story continues below advertisement

“The V-shaped recovery that we originally envisaged is playing out faster than we thought. By 2Q21, a global synchronous recovery should take hold, with all engines of the global economy registering strong growth…”

In a separate research report published over the weekend, the firm’s U.K.-based equity strategist Andrew Sheets wrote,

“much of the performance since the March lows has been straight out of a ‘normal’ early-cycle playbook – policy eased, smaller and more cyclical stocks outperformed, credit rallied and outperformed equities (risk-adjusted), the dollar weakened, inflation expectations rose and yield curves steepened.”

Mr. Sheets listed his preferred market sector to benefit from the recovery. Buying European credit won’t interest most Canadian investors, but the strategist expects U.S. small cap stocks to start outperforming and yield curves to steepen in global government bond markets.

" @SBarlow_ROB MS: how to play their expected V-shaped recovery – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich is getting mixed but dramatic signals from his most important indicators (my emphasis),

“Investors became intrigued by the 100% probability of a down market in the next year generated by the Panic/Euphoria Model, highlighting extended investor sentiment akin to 1999-2001 … Our normalized earnings yield gap valuation approach [essentially, the earnings yield on the S&P 500 compared with government bond yields] implies a near 90% probability of gains looking out a year, yet our seven factor methodology is less than encouraging and the percent of market value attributable to growth expectations does not bode well for future returns either. .. Recognize that the top 10 IT names by market cap in 1Q00 traded at roughly 76x trailing earnings and the current largest 10 carry a 59x multiple.

***

Diversion: “9 Fun Ways to Help Kids Learn While they Play at Home (2020)” – Wired

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies