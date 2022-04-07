Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank analyst Mario Saric outlined his top pick in the work from home-affected office REIT space,

“Q1/22 Office Stats showed minimal overall quarter-over-quarter change (Q1/22 vs. Q4/21) in vacancy and sublet space. Total National Downtown vacancy was +90bp q/q to 16.6%, with Suburban vacancy +30bp to 16.1% … Following the 1st positive quarter during the Pandemic in Q4/21, net absorption turned negative again (-1.5Msf), still much better than the Q4/20 trough of -3.7Msf. Interestingly, quoted Downtown Class A asking rents were +4.8% q/q (Q4/21 = +1.4%) … although we believe a big contributor to the q/q growth was higher-priced new supply … Allied Properties remains our top REIT pick for 2022. While AP has started the year reasonably well (+6% vs. 0% for sector and +5% for U.S. Office REITs), we think the best remains ahead of us. We see Dream Office valuation as fair post 12% YTD total return. We continue to believe AP “the stock” can work in a flattish overall office market. In terms of sentiment, DT foot traffic is starting to improve (Exhibit 1) and should see significant increase through the summer. We think the market is not recognizing material near-term development AFFOPU [ adjusted funds from operations per unit] and NAVPU [net asset value per unit] accretion which 2022 leasing announcements should help surface, while the unit price substantially undervalues the UDC portfolio value in our view.”

There’s a larger issue within REITs – the increasingly competitive risk-free government bond yields – that I need to look into in the coming weeks.

“Scotia likes Allied Properties REIT” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BofA U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian finds a lot of reasons for concern about the S&P 500 as interest rates rise (my emphasis),

“Current earnings look alarmingly high, where the gap between actual and normalized earnings is now one of the widest we have seen in the history of our data. We think margins have hit not just a cyclical peak but possibly a secular peak, where globalization for the last 20 years has contributed to over 50% of margin expansion, but has hit at least a pause if not a reversal. And on an inflation-adjusted basis, PEs should compress by another 70% to match what inflation trends would suggest … It may be getting long in the tooth, but we see three key tailwinds for the [energy] sector. (1) Energy security … (2) Energy just doubled in the benchmark: where investors are still 26% underweight the sector… (3) Cash: our economists forecast the cash yield rising to 3.25-3.50% by mid next year … Energy companies are expected to generate inflation-proof free cash flow yield of 15% this year, a record level in our data history since 1986 … [ health care’s] high FCF/EV [free cash flow to enterprise value] (5% vs. SPX at 4%) is that much more attractive than it has been in the past and one of the reasons we are overweight the sector. Moreover, Health Care offers two hedges against a slowing cycle: recession-proof income (Pharma) and secular rather than cyclical growth (Biotech). And these groups trade at record discounts to other defensive sectors (e.g., pharma is 40% cheaper than (Staples) and to other secular growth play.”

“BofA: “Today’s P/E multiple is over 70% higher than that based on the historical CPI / P/E relationship”” – (chart) Twitter

***

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski argued for Canadian versus U.S. stocks and also reiterated his belief in dividend growth stocks as an outperforming asset class for the rest of the year,

“The S&P/TSX gained 3.1% in the first quarter, well ahead of most global markets and the strongest quarterly outperformance versus the S&P 500 in 13 years. While the Energy and Materials sectors were core drivers of this outperformance, Canada also saw strong relative performance versus the S&P 500 sectors in Communication Services, Financials, Consumer Staples, and Industrials. Indeed, Canadian relative stability in the face of inflationary pressures and heightened geo-political risk was on full display in the first quarter. As such, we remain steadfast in our view that Canada is a strong relative value play and offers many key points of stability within global equity markets … We remain bullish on both Canadian and US equities; however, we believe price swings and bouts of volatility will become more frequent in the coming months and quarters as the market struggles with rising interest rates, inflationary pressures, supply chain issues and geo-political tensions. As such, we believe investors should look toward dividend growth strategies as a potential way to navigate these risks while maintaining a more bullish outlook and without tilting to more of a defensive sector positioning.”

Mr. Belski screened the domestic market for dividend stocks where free cash flow exceeded payouts and where the payout ratio was less than the market average. The outperform rated stocks on the resulting list included ARC Resources Ltd., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Crescent Point Energy Corp., Dollarama Inc., Enerplus Corp., Gildan Activewear Inc., Granite REIT, Metro Inc., SSR Mining Inc., Stelco Holding Inc. and West Fraser Timber Corp.

“BMO dividend growth screen” – (table) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Privacy Isn’t Dead, but It’ll Cost You” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.