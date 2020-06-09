Bargain hunting or something much more? Stock market recovery spreads to unloved sectors

This is starting to look like a real bull market.
No longer powered by just a smattering of internet giants, the stock market surge has broadened out to include stocks and sectors most investors wouldn’t have touched just a few weeks ago.
What were the dregs of the market after the pandemic took hold – airlines, cruise lines, banks, the energy sector, small-cap stocks and foreign equities – have suddenly become the hottest stocks out there, notwithstanding a dip in Tuesday’s trading that gave back a small portion of those gains.
It’s entirely possible that this new-found tolerance for risk proves premature given the profound economic and public health challenges that still lie ahead.
But a narrowing of the gap between the leaders and laggards of the stock market is one sign that the rally is evolving into something more sustainable.
“Breadth is improving, which is never a bad thing,” said James Telfser, a portfolio manager at Aventine Asset Management. “From a technical perspective, at least, the markets are looking a lot healthier.”
In the aftermath of any major financial shock, large-capitalization stocks tend to lead the early stages of the rebound.
This was the case after North American equities bottomed out in late March, as many rattled investors sought refuge in stock market giants.
“You want to stay large and liquid,” Mr. Telfser said. “If you're wrong, you can quickly exit that position.”
While demand for those stocks successfully lifted benchmark indexes, worries grew that the rally masked enduring weakness among the stock market’s rank and file.
The consumer discretionary sector within the S&P 500 Index, for example, made it back to positive territory on the year to date by late May, largely as a result of the extraordinary rise of Amazon.com Inc., which added roughly US$300-billion in market value over that time.
The average stock in that sector, however, was still nursing a 22-per-cent loss from the start of the year by that point.
In Canada, meanwhile, the ascent of Shopify Inc. as a global e-commerce player contributed about 15 per cent of the gains in the S&P/TSX Composite Index up to late May.
Left behind in the rally, on the other hand, were the industries most directly exposed to the pandemic economy, such as travel and hospitality, as well as those segments of the market generally considered to be riskier.
The past few weeks have seen virtually all of those trends go into reverse, as investors seem to have collectively regained their appetite for risk.
The small-cap Russell 2000 Index of U.S. companies has gained 20 per cent since May 15, compared with a 12-per-cent advance in the S&P 500. Canadian small caps have outpaced the S&P/TSX Composite Index by nearly two to one over the same period.
Throughout the market, laggards have become leaders. Foreign markets have gained ground on U.S. equities, value stocks have outperformed growth peers, and cyclical names have beaten defensive ones.
Even the oil patch has caught the trend, as the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Sector has gained almost 30 per cent over roughly the past three weeks.
“This is either a sign of breadth/strength, or simply bargain hunting when the price of what you really want to buy is unjustifiable,” Craig Basinger, chief investment officer at Richardson GMP, wrote in a recent note to investors.
The zeal for U.S. large caps has pushed the S&P 500 to its highest valuation in nearly 20 years, at roughly 25 times next year’s expected earnings.
The uptick in demand for non-U.S. stocks could just be a reflection of investors sacrificing quality for something more reasonably priced. The same logic could apply to the revival in value stocks, small caps and cyclicals.
But it does appear as though the market is gaining confidence in a broader economic recovery, as last week’s surprise turn in North American labour markets seemed to accelerate the risk-on pattern.
“We think the market could remain more or less risk-on throughout the summer as macro data improves,” Hugo Ste-Marie, a strategist at Scotia Capital, said in a report. “While overall markets may face more upward resistance, a rotation toward laggards, such as cyclicals, smaller caps and value stocks could still deliver strong equity gains."
