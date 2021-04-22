 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Will Canadian bank stocks follow suit of U.S. counterparts?

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Bank of Montreal and TD Bank towers on April 21 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

After large U.S. banks reported surprisingly strong first-quarter financial results last week, investors shrugged. Will quarterly results from Canadian banks next month be met with a similar reaction?

U.S. banks certainly delivered the goods. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported a profit of US$14.3-billion during the quarter ended March 31, up nearly 400 per cent from the same quarter last year.

At Citigroup Inc. , profit was US$7.9-billion, up more than 200 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Releasing financial reserves set aside last year – but not used – to cover bad loans during the early stages of the pandemic certainly helped. The banks also scored big from strong trading revenue and underwriting fees.

The banking sector beat analysts’ profit expectations by more than 40 per cent, laying the groundwork for what could have been a powerful rally.

But the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index , which tracks 24 U.S. banks, has retreated more than 2 per cent since the earnings season began last week, underperforming the S&P 500 by more than three percentage points – and raising the question of whether Canadian bank stocks will also struggle.

A key issue here is just how much good news has been baked into share prices, amid upbeat expectations for U.S. and Canadian economic growth this year.

Despite the recent pause, the KBW bank index is up 23.5 per cent since the start of the year, which is more than double the gain for the S&P 500.

Canadian banks have enjoyed a similar outperformance. The share prices of the Big Six banks are up 15.4 per cent year-to-date, beating the S&P/TSX Composite Index by about six percentage points. After looking cheap over much of the past year, bank stock valuations (based on estimated earnings) are now elevated and perhaps already reflecting good times ahead.

But U.S. bank financial results suggest that there might be another factor now holding up the rally: Loan growth and loan margins, which tend to excite markets more than capital markets activity or the release of financial reserves, were disappointing during the quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand this is the primary reason why the U.S. banks have underperformed relative to the broader market for the last two weeks,” Paul Holden, an analyst at CIBC World Markets, said in a note.

Based on results from the U.S. diversified banks he tracks, loan growth was essentially flat between the fourth quarter and the first quarter, disappointing analysts’ expectations. At regional banks, loan growth shrank by about 1 per cent. Net interest margins, reflecting everything from credit card balances to mortgages, also fell.

Mr. Holden’s read-through for Canadian banks? They, too, should benefit from improving credit trends in Canada, giving them reason to release their own financial reserves eventually. They will likely reveal strong capital markets activity as well. However, the 2021 bank stock rally may also pause until the sector delivers loan growth.

Still, long-term investors who count on Canadian banks to deliver market-beating performance and rising dividends (on hold for the past year), have good reason to look beyond any stall in the rally. There is an entire year of potential improvement ahead.

Scott Chan, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, noted that the commentary from U.S. banks after they reported results points to a pickup in loan growth in the second half of this year and into 2022. He also expects that U.S. banks will report fatter margins on loans, due partly to a rising yield curve (banks borrow money at low near-term rates and lend at higher long-term rates).

These improvements will have a direct impact on the U.S. operations of Canadian banks. They also imply better margins and loan growth in Canada, too, since the markets are similar, underscoring why observers draw conclusions from U.S. financial results.

Story continues below advertisement

“Strong results from U.S. banks are an auspicious sign for their Canadian counterparts,” Hugo Ste-Marie, an analyst at Bank of Nova Scotia, said in a note.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies