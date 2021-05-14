Will GreenPower Motor stock ride higher into the exponential age?

The Exponential Age refers to the idea that we are entering a 10- to 20-year period of unprecedented technological change and opportunity across a variety of fields, including electric vehicles. For those looking to play that theme, we visit GreenPower Motor Company Inc. It was our top-performing morning report stock last year, but it has gone into reverse after setting an all-time high on Jan. 6. As the stock travelled to new 2021 lows, chief executive Fraser Atkinson was buying, picking up 11,000 shares since April 30.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
