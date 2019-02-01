Will the January stock-market surge continue?

So the stock market changed its mind. You have a problem with that?

Probably not. January was a giddy thrill ride for investors worldwide, as the market narrative jumped overnight from doom to boom.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended an extended plummet the moment the Christmas turkey cooled, and bounced 8.4 per cent higher between New Year’s Day and month-end. In the United States, the S&P 500 enjoyed its best January since 1987, after enduring its worst December since 1931. Meanwhile, the MSCI World Index reversed course and soared 7.7 per cent as investors around the globe succumbed to sudden-onset bullishness.

Can the January surge continue? It’s possible. But the next stage will be far more challenging. Among other things, it will hinge on whether a still strong U.S. labour market can continue churning out jobs despite a decelerating global economy. Add in the uncertainties around Brexit and around U.S.-China trade talks and the potential for another market reversal is high.

One worrisome sign is that investors are rushing right back into some of the world’s riskier territories. Measured in Canadian-dollar terms, the strongest performers among national stock markets in January were Argentina, Brazil and Turkey – not exactly a convention of economic whiz kids.

Another reason for concern is the lack of any fundamental improvement to explain why stocks have suddenly recaptured their appeal.

Sadly, it is not because of strong global growth. The run of the numbers outside the United States has been downbeat in recent weeks. One widely followed indicator, the J.P. Morgan purchasing managers’ index for global manufacturing, disappointed yet again on Friday and added “to evidence that the world economy is in the midst of a considerable downturn,” according to Franziska Palmas at Capital Economics, an economics forecaster in London.

Neither are share prices jumping because of any unexpected spurt in corporate earnings. Results unveiled in recent days have been decent but uninspiring. The Citi Global Earnings Revision Index shows that industry analysts are continuing to mark down more profit forecasts than they are raising.

The most compelling explanation that remains for the Great January Stock Surge rests on a combination of cheapness and interest rates. By mid-December of last year, share prices in many countries had reached multiyear lows in terms of how they stacked up against their expected earnings per share over the next 12 months. Barring a global recession, they looked like tempting buys.

The catalyst to start buying these bargains was probably a rethink of the chances for future hikes in interest rates. Futures markets indicate that investors had a change of heart in mid-December, swinging around to the conviction that the U.S. Federal Reserve would stand pat on rates in 2019. Fed chairman Jay Powell was still talking in late 2018 of more rate increases to come, but the market didn’t believe him.

The prospect of supportive rates, combined with stocks’ cheapness, provided ample reason to load up on shares in January. The question now is how much more room the surge has left to run.

The cheapness argument for buying stocks has eroded in line with the big gains during January. While many markets looked downright cheap in late December, they now appear only reasonably valued – and that is if analysts don’t further cut their forecasts for corporate earnings.

Meanwhile, the low-rate rationale is looking messier. A red-hot jobs report on Friday added to the evidence that the U.S. economy is more robust than expected. If so, and the Fed believes inflationary pressures are mounting, it will be under pressure to return to hiking interest rates.

To be sure, this would give investors a case of whiplash. Mr. Powell has already done one about-face. After indicating in December that future rate increases were likely, he surprised markets this week by sounding a far more accommodating tone and announcing that the case for raising rates and other tightening measures had weakened.

Flipping back to his original position and reasserting the need for rate hikes might frustrate Fed watchers, but it’s hard to ignore the strength of the U.S. jobs market. “Given the continued robust nature of hiring, maybe Fed Chair Powell should consider rethinking his rethinking of the economy and rate hikes,” Joel Naroff of Naroff Economic Advisors said.

In fact, if Mr. Powell doesn’t change his tune yet again, it could be read as an indication the Fed sees dangers out there that aren’t being reflected in the jobs market. That would be truly scary.

What can investors do? The sanest approach is to face up to the contradictory nature of the data. Both Mr. Powell and the stock market have changed their minds in recent weeks about what lies ahead. More changes are likely. If volatility is to be the theme of 2019, you should make sure your portfolio, and your peace of mind, can withstand the ups and downs. This is not a time to be scurrying for cover, but it is also not a time to be taking on more risk than you can afford.