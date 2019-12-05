 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

‘Will there be room for my teenage son to have a career in finance, or will robo-advisers take over?’

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The rise of the robo-adviser is one of the most important developments of the past decade in personal investing, but let’s not over-dramatize.

Robos fill a hugely important retail investing niche and should have a lot more customers than they have attracted so far. But they have also shown us that there are limits on how technology will replace humans in the world of investment advice.

The influence of robo-advisers certainly exceeds their market presence.

Story continues below advertisement

Investor Economics, a unit of ISS Market Intelligence, reports that robo-advisers had $5.9-billion in assets as of mid-year, which is substantial but not market-changing. And yet, a reader thought enough of robo-advice to ask this question recently: “My son, who is 14, is starting early in investing and watches the market. He wants to pursue a career in finance. While difficult to predict the future, do you think in ten years time investing will all be done by robo-advisors?”

I do not. I see a small but thriving robo sector, and a large contingent of human advisers who are more focused than they currently are on actually providing financial planning advice.

The rise of the robo is an important development because these firms offer professional portfolio management at a fair cost to investors at all income levels. If you don’t know where to start in building a portfolio, a robo is an excellent starting point.

But portfolio-building is just a component of financial advice. Some robos offer a degree of financial planning, but robo-advisers in general are not set up to answer questions like how much people need to save for retirement and whether they can afford to help their adult children buy a house. The more human advisers help their clients with matters like these, the more valuable they become.

Robos do have the investing side of things nailed, though. They build fundamentally sound portfolios and then manage at a very fair cost of 0.5 per cent or less for the most part. This is where the threat to human advisers lies. The ones who make their services all about investing and ignore financial planning are headed for obsolescence.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies