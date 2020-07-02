 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Winners and losers: How every stock in the TSX Composite performed over the first half of 2020

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
Stocks may have had their best quarter in two decades, but two-thirds of the companies in Canada’s major stock index are still down for 2020.

The S&P/TSX Composite hit its high Feb. 20. Then, the bottom fell out, with the index erasing 37 per cent of its value to a March 23 low. Since then, stocks have advanced 39 per cent - but at June 30, the Composite remains down more than 9 per cent for the year.

Which stocks are the winners and losers so far? Let’s look at the data, courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence. About 30 per cent of the Composite - 55 stocks in all - are up for the year. But 166 still have negative returns as of the second quarter’s close.

The following list lets you see how all Composite members performed up to the Feb. 20 peak; from the peak to the March 23 trough; during the rebound through June 30; and for the full year.

June 30 priceReturn Dec. 31 to Feb. 20Return Feb. 20 to Mar. 23Return Mar. 23 to Jun. 30Return Dec. 31 to Jun. 30
Shopify Inc. SHOP-T$1,289.8034.7-29.9152.9138.7
Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP-T$20.9082.5-32.281.8125.1
Real Matters Inc. REAL-T$26.5026.4-27.6134.8114.9
Kinaxis Inc. KXS-T$194.108.8-15.1110.294.0
Teranga Gold Corp. TGZ-T$12.3020.8-28.3102.375.2
SEMAFO Inc. SMF-T$4.6317.4-12.667.171.5
Alamos Gold Inc. AGI-T$12.7015.1-18.072.362.6
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. DPM-T$8.943.2-20.897.961.7
Kinross Gold Corp. K-T$9.8020.5-20.566.159.1
Cargojet Inc. CJT-T$160.0013.5-18.367.755.6
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM-T$59.7011.4-13.160.655.4
Lundin Gold Inc. LUG-T$12.7033.4-29.462.552.9
Barrick Gold Corp. ABX-T$36.5014.2-8.145.252.4
Equinox Gold Corp. EQX-T$15.2026.0-25.361.552.0
Enghouse Systems Ltd. ENGH-T$72.5012.5-32.398.551.1
B2Gold Corp. BTO-T$7.7215.5-26.475.349.1
Centerra Gold Inc. CG-T$15.20-2.1-20.790.347.7
Yamana Gold Inc. YRI-T$7.3814.6-28.777.044.6
Franco-Nevada Corp. FNV-T$189.7014.9-3.528.142.0
SilverCrest Metals Inc. SIL-T$12.5014.0-26.068.242.0
Jamieson Wellness Inc. JWEL-T$35.603.7-8.546.739.3
Alacer Gold Corp. ASR-T$9.33-5.4-41.7144.935.2
Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS-T$41.207.4-39.3106.534.6
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SSL-T$13.00-1.7-23.177.834.5
Endeavour Mining Corp. EDV-T$32.807.9-24.263.833.9
Cascades Inc. CAS-T$14.804.00.527.833.6
Seabridge Gold Inc. SEA-T$23.80-0.3-39.8121.432.7
The Descartes Systems Group Inc DSG-T$71.709.4-30.469.629.1
Boralex Inc. BLX-T$30.9028.5-41.369.527.8
Northland Power Inc. NPI-T$34.0018.5-35.466.627.4
Eldorado Gold Corp. ELD-T$13.10-4.1-17.959.425.5
MAG Silver Corp. MAG-T$19.20-7.9-17.363.924.9
OceanaGold Corp. OGC-T$3.16-4.3-50.8163.323.9
Constellation Software Inc. CSU-T$1,532.9015.5-20.532.621.8
TMX Group Ltd. X-T$134.203.2-23.252.120.6
Cameco Corp. CCO-T$13.904.3-25.054.320.6
Northview Apartment REIT NVU-UN-T$34.8024.2-19.219.820.2
SSR Mining Inc. SSRM-T$28.90-0.8-33.575.415.8
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. INE-T$19.1029.2-33.534.515.5
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. WDO-T$11.701.9-31.765.715.3
Stantec Inc. STN-T$41.9013.1-24.434.715.1
FirstService Corp. FSV-T$136.8020.7-41.961.813.6
The North West Co. Inc. NWC-T$29.700.1-39.383.911.8
TFI International Inc. TFII-T$48.208.9-47.595.411.7
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. MFI-T$28.50-1.6-19.340.611.7
IAMGOLD Corp. IMG-T$5.39-20.0-14.963.311.1
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEP-UN-T$65.0024.4-40.849.510.1
Granite REIT GRT-UN-T$70.1013.8-44.973.08.5
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR-T$13.6010.2-27.034.68.4
Altus Group Ltd. AIF-T$40.8017.1-24.322.28.3
Empire Co. Ltd. EMP-A-T$32.504.4-22.032.07.6
NovaGold Resources Inc. NG-T$12.506.0-14.317.97.1
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. RRCH-T$28.9010.0-29.537.66.7
Primo Water Corp. PPRMW-T$18.6018.1-42.355.56.0
Metro Inc. MRU-T$56.003.1-5.27.75.3
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. CP-T$345.308.2-26.231.34.9
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.AEM-T$86.90-16.6-26.169.84.7
Torex Gold Resources Inc. TXG-T$21.402.6-36.058.74.2
Waste Connections Inc. WCN-T$127.2013.0-29.029.43.7
Hydro One Ltd. H-T$25.5015.6-26.922.73.7
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ATD-B-T$42.607.3-29.737.23.5
Canadian National Railway Co. CNR-T$120.105.7-20.222.43.2
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. LIF-T$24.30-7.4-39.583.22.6
Dollarama Inc. DOL-T$45.20-8.4-13.227.51.4
Thomson Reuters Corp. TRI-T$92.2016.7-29.121.30.3
Boyd Group Services Inc. BYD-T$202.1011.8-41.853.90.2
Aritzia Inc. ATZ-T$19.0037.1-59.278.3-0.2
Loblaw Companies Ltd. L-T$66.104.4-14.211.3-0.4
Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM-T$7.26-26.7-11.553.3-0.7
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL-T$55.90-19.3-13.040.1-1.6
Transcontinental Inc. TCL-A-T$15.109.9-43.157.1-1.8
BRP Inc. DOO-T$57.9024.7-72.5185.2-2.1
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN-T$17.6019.4-36.529.0-2.2
Emera Incorporated EMA-T$53.408.5-29.026.8-2.2
George Weston Ltd. WN-T$99.407.7-21.215.0-2.4
Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU-UN-T$11.5016.5-51.170.7-2.7
Open Text Corp. OTEX-T$57.707.3-38.046.0-2.8
Fortis Inc.FTS-T$51.608.7-27.723.5-2.9
BCE Inc. BCE-T$56.607.8-27.223.7-2.9
TransAlta Renewables Inc. RNW-T$14.6018.1-39.335.4-3.0
Canfor Corp. CFP-T$11.809.1-53.490.8-3.1
Premium Brands Holdings Corp. PBH-T$86.6011.2-37.138.1-3.4
Toromont Industries Ltd. TIH-T$67.400.2-22.624.1-3.7
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated RBA-T$55.302.1-36.147.2-4.0
Lundin Mining Corp. LUN-T$7.28-7.7-40.673.6-4.8
Morneau Shepell Inc. MSI-T$31.702.3-28.529.8-5.1
WSP Global Inc. WSP-T$83.307.0-35.136.4-5.2
Killam Apartment REIT KMP-UN-T$17.5019.7-38.227.5-5.8
Choice Properties REIT CHP-UN-T$12.708.0-28.021.2-5.8
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT NWH-UN-T$10.8012.2-49.866.8-6.0
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP-TBIP-T$55.9012.5-51.370.5-6.6
Intact Financial Corp. IFC-T$129.2010.2-29.420.0-6.8
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT CAR-UN-T$48.6012.8-36.529.7-7.1
TELUS Corp. T-T$22.803.4-22.415.6-7.2
Knight Therapeutics Inc. GUD-T$7.02-2.0-28.732.5-7.4
InterRent REIT IIP-UN-T$14.3011.8-34.827.0-7.4
IGM Financial Inc. IGM-T$33.008.3-47.663.0-7.6
Element Fleet Management Corp. EFN-T$10.1019.5-44.037.9-7.8
Superior Plus Corp. SPB-T$11.10-4.9-49.189.6-8.2
Stella-Jones Inc. SJ-T$34.10-0.2-36.845.4-8.2
Royal Bank of Canada RY-T$92.106.2-33.129.2-8.3
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. IVN-T$3.85-13.4-38.068.9-9.4
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. WTE-T$16.70-15.4-25.843.5-9.9
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. BAM-A-T$44.7020.6-46.739.9-10.1
Lightspeed POS Inc. LSPD-T$32.404.1-65.2148.1-10.1
Norbord Inc. OSB-T$31.0024.4-65.3108.1-10.1
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. ATA-T$19.10-6.7-27.131.0-10.8
Winpak Ltd. WPK-T$41.601.3-23.314.1-11.3
Quebecor Inc. QBR-A-T$29.200.6-16.85.9-11.4
Canadian Utilities Ltd. CU-T$33.809.0-39.534.0-11.6
Tricon Capital Group Inc. TCN-T$9.1512.1-53.267.0-12.3
TransAlta Corp. TA-T$8.0519.6-50.146.6-12.4
Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR-T$73.904.0-50.570.0-12.5
National Bank of Canada NA-T$61.503.6-48.162.8-12.5
Cogeco Communications Inc. CCA-T$97.80-4.7-16.710.1-12.6
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM-T$90.701.1-38.138.8-13.1
CT REIT CRT-UN-T$13.605.8-45.449.8-13.4
Magna International Inc. MG-T$9.32-3.5-60.6127.9-13.5
Celestica Inc. CLS-T$60.50-2.2-48.973.0-13.5
TC Energy Corp. TRP-T$58.0010.0-36.323.1-13.7
Shaw Communications Inc. SJR-B-T$14.801.5-37.135.2-13.8
Aecon Group Inc. ARE-T$22.10-1.6-30.425.7-13.8
Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF-T$49.9010.9-45.342.0-14.0
Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T$54.502.4-27.816.4-14.0
Canadian Tire Corp., Ltd. CTC-A-T$5.82-16.5-34.356.5-14.2
Aphria Inc. APHA-T$117.607.9-51.162.7-14.2
Badger Daylighting Ltd.BAD-T$29.70-5.8-42.457.4-14.5
The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T$60.605.4-35.124.6-14.8
First Majestic Silver Corp. FR-T$13.50-19.1-31.753.2-15.3
Capital Power Corp. CPX-T$28.0012.0-47.042.3-15.6
Dream Industrial REIT DIR-UN-T$10.707.8-50.557.3-16.1
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. WFT-T$22.002.9-32.821.4-16.2
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUP-T$47.706.8-62.7110.3-16.2
Ero Copper Corp. ERO-T$19.70-25.5-42.795.1-16.7
Crombie REIT CRR-UN-T$12.801.2-40.036.8-17.0
Enbridge Inc. ENB-T$41.308.9-37.822.0-17.4
Gibson Energy Inc. GEI-T$21.105.8-53.467.5-17.4
ATCO Ltd. ACO-X-T$40.309.3-48.045.1-17.5
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FM-T$10.80-8.6-58.1114.8-17.8
Cronos Group Inc. CRON-T$8.18-2.5-23.810.4-18.0
AltaGas Ltd. ALA-T$15.7014.1-58.472.0-18.3
ECN Capital Corp. ECN-T$3.8625.9-48.425.7-18.4
CI Financial Corp CIX-T$17.3017.3-55.054.5-18.5
Saputo Inc. SAP-T$32.402.7-25.36.1-18.7
Canopy Growth Corp. WEED-T$22.008.4-38.721.3-19.5
Mullen Group Ltd. MTL-T$7.270.3-56.784.9-19.7
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ZZZ-T$16.102.4-59.091.1-19.7
Allied Properties REIT AP-UN-T$41.0015.5-46.730.0-19.9
CCL Industries Inc. CCL-B-T$43.903.2-38.525.9-20.0
Tourmaline Oil Corp. TOU-T$11.90-17.7-45.076.6-20.2
BlackBerry Ltd. BB-T$6.62-2.3-38.431.6-20.7
The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T$56.203.0-37.422.3-21.2
CGI Inc. GIB-A-T$85.50-7.8-31.825.1-21.3
Pretium Resources Inc. PVG-T$11.40-32.6-14.035.6-21.4
Interfor Corp. IFP-T$11.404.3-66.9125.6-22.0
Colliers International Group Inc. CIGI-T$77.9018.4-56.349.1-22.9
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. SNC-T$4.11-19.9-53.9107.6-23.4
Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM-T$22.9010.8-42.219.8-23.4
Russel Metals Inc. RUS-T$16.20-0.2-49.050.3-23.5
Canadian Western Bank CWB-T$23.702.8-51.251.4-24.1
Power Corp. of Canada POW-T$23.903.8-48.641.1-24.7
Linamar Corp. LNR-T$36.70-13.7-41.147.8-24.9
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. ITP-T$12.00-2.4-54.368.3-24.9
Brookfield Business Partners L.P.BBU-T$41.8011.7-58.661.9-25.0
Onex Corp. ONEX-T$61.304.8-51.547.3-25.1
Finning International Inc. FTT-T$18.50-12.8-38.038.5-25.2
Great-West Lifeco Inc. GWO-T$23.803.4-43.526.7-26.0
Bank of MontrealBMO-T$72.301.7-44.530.3-26.4
Pembina Pipeline Corp. PPL-T$33.9011.0-60.065.1-26.8
Martinrea International Inc. MRE-T$10.30-8.5-56.380.8-27.6
Nutrien Ltd. NTR-T$43.60-7.7-34.619.6-27.8
Manulife Financial Corp. MFC-T$18.500.9-50.744.9-27.9
Parkland Corp. PKI-T$33.70-1.1-55.864.4-28.0
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. FFH-T$419.406.0-36.03.6-29.7
SmartCentres REIT SRU-UN-T$20.900.5-51.542.9-30.3
Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH-UN-T$9.372.9-48.631.4-30.5
First Capital REIT FCR-UN-T$13.906.5-48.525.8-31.0
Parex Resources Inc. PXT-T$16.40-11.5-53.865.8-32.3
Dream Office REIT D-UN-T$20.5014.7-57.036.3-32.7
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS-T$31.50-12.1-43.735.6-33.0
Laurentian Bank of Canada LB-T$28.60-0.6-38.99.9-33.3
Equitable Group Inc. EQB-T$71.40-1.9-57.056.2-34.0
Boardwalk REIT BEI-UN-T$29.7012.7-68.585.2-34.3
Artis REITAX-UN-T$7.557.0-56.038.9-34.6
Genworth MI Canada Inc. MIC-T$33.207.6-56.439.3-34.7
iA Financial Corp. Inc. IAG-T$45.50-1.0-55.447.2-35.0
Imperial Oil Ltd. IMO-T$21.80-6.4-60.273.8-35.3
CAE Inc. CAE-T$22.0017.3-63.951.9-35.7
NFI Group Inc. NFI-T$16.7023.8-65.248.8-35.8
Teck Resources Ltd. TECK-B-T$14.20-24.1-43.047.3-36.3
Keyera Corp. KEY-T$20.706.8-67.683.7-36.4
Great Canadian Gaming Corp. GC-T$27.004.5-57.641.6-37.2
Exchange Income Corp. EIF-T$26.700.7-67.791.7-37.7
Spin Master Corp. TOY-T$24.50-18.0-65.3117.9-38.0
Home Capital Group Inc. HCG-T$20.20-5.5-53.439.1-38.8
Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC-T$24.80-11.7-49.837.8-38.9
Cominar REIT CUF-UN-T$8.188.0-51.213.7-40.1
RioCan REIT REI-UN-T$15.403.7-54.727.2-40.3
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ-T$7.425.2-48.08.5-40.7
Pason Systems Inc. PSI-T$23.50-3.7-68.796.6-40.7
Inter Pipeline Ltd. IPL-T$12.60-1.3-66.175.4-41.3
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. PSK-T$8.58-3.1-54.731.8-42.2
ARC Resources Ltd. ARX-T$4.56-12.2-58.658.6-42.3
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. BPY-N$13.502.6-60.640.6-43.2
Corus Entertainment Inc. CJR-B-T$2.86-8.1-58.546.1-44.2
Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL-T$21.00-3.8-57.836.1-44.8
Suncor Energy Inc. SU-T$22.90-4.9-61.449.8-45.1
Sienna Senior Living Inc.SIA-T$9.25-0.4-48.01.6-47.4
MEG Energy Corp. MEG-T$3.77-1.1-80.8169.3-49.0
Methanex Corp. MX-T$16.80-20.1-55.239.9-49.9
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB-T$24.50-9.1-68.876.8-49.9
Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE-T$6.35-7.4-80.5170.2-51.2
H&R REIT HR-UN-T$9.763.9-64.932.3-51.7
Husky Energy Inc. HSE-T$4.46-20.2-64.155.8-55.3
Whitecap Resources Inc. WCP-T$2.23-11.9-81.8167.5-57.1
Enerplus Corp. ERF-T$3.82-24.3-72.3100.7-58.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp.CPG-T$2.20-25.2-78.8142.0-61.7
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. VII-T$3.03-19.1-80.0121.2-64.2
Air Canada AC-T$17.00-8.4-71.433.5-65.1
Vermilion Energy Inc. VET-T$6.04-8.1-84.2107.0-69.9
Cineplex Inc. CGX-T$8.040.3-68.7-23.9-76.1
WPT Industrial REIT WIR-UN-T$17.50N/A-42.562.5N/A

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

