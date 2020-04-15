With COVID-19, we’re in a stock-picker’s market, so choose wisely

Could we retest the March lows? This is the key question on investors’ minds and a concern that’s been keeping many conservative buyers on the sidelines.
Earlier this week, Bank of America’s Global Fund Manager Survey for the month of April revealed that fund managers have increased their cash positions to 5.9 per cent, the highest level since the 9/11 terrorist attacks occurred.
And it’s not just institutional money managers who are cautious; individual investors are also wary of the recent relief rally in equity markets. According to sentiment data from the American Association of Individual Investors released last week, nearly half of investors – 45 per cent – are bearish, well above the historical average of 31 per cent.
Worries include the depth of the recession, the speed of a recovery and the possibility of a second coronavirus outbreak occurring as people return to work and their daily activities.
In determining whether the market has likely put in a bottom, one good reference point is the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX. It reflects future movements anticipated in the stock market.
Generally, the VIX and the stock market move in opposite directions. When the VIX falls, stock markets rise. We have seen this play out in recent weeks. As of April 15, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has rallied 24 per cent from its March 23 low – a strong and swift recovery with small- and large-cap stocks both participating relatively equally. At the same time, the VIX has steadily declined after peaking above 80 in mid-March. On Tuesday, the VIX dipped below 40 for the first time in more than a month.
That being said, the VIX is still extremely high, reflecting heightened risks that remain in the stock market.
While a lot of unknowns still exist, panic and forced selling activity have diminished and we seem to have entered into a phase of less emotional and more rational trading.
As such, I do not expect markets will return to the March lows, nor do I expect volatility to spike like it did in March, when circuit breakers were triggered.
However, given the recent rally, it’s going to be important to be selective in which stocks to invest in during this period of economic uncertainty, with a health crisis that is far from over.
During a normal earnings season, outperformers usually report better-than-expected financial results and robust future earnings growth. But we are not in a normal business environment. Businesses are closed and consumers are staying at home.
With this very atypical earnings season just beginning, balance sheet strength, market leadership and evidence of earnings stability will become increasingly important – that is, evidence of how well a company can withstand a recession. Investors will reward stocks with growth – just look at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Walmart Inc. (WMT), which have both closed at record highs this week.
Here are two examples of Canadian stocks that feature these attractive attributes needed in today’s environment.
The first is Kinaxis Inc. (KXS), a provider of cloud-based software for managing supply chains, which closed at a record high on Tuesday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, this company has three attractive attributes that are helping lift the share price higher – strong earnings visibility, rising potential e-commerce demand, and a solid balance sheet.
The company has a subscription-based model with its customers typically entering into agreements that span between two and five years, with annual payments collected in advance, making the majority of the company’s total revenue quite predictable.
On the fourth-quarter earnings call held on Feb. 26, president and chief executive officer John Sicard remarked on the growing importance for real-time supply chain management. “Events that are wildly disrupting supply chains globally continue to shine a light on the need for concurrent planning," he said.
Kinaxis has a healthy balance sheet. As at Dec. 31, the company had US$213-million in cash and short-term investments, or more than US$8 per share.
The second is Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL), a small-cap consumer staples stock whose share price closed at a record high on Wednesday. The company manufactures and distributes natural health products, with Jamieson the best-selling brand by sales in Canada within the vitamins, minerals and supplements market.
Individuals have placed a greater focus on personal health during the pandemic, which has translated into strong demand for Jamieson products and rising revenue for the company.
In a news release issued on April 8, the president and chief executive officer Mark Hornick remarked, “We have seen understandable challenges as well as increased demand for our products, leading to robust growth in our branded businesses both in Canada and international markets.”
Meanwhile, management maintained its guidance, still anticipating year-over-year earnings growth in 2020. Management is forecasting adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to be between $80-million and $84-million in 2020, up from $75.9-million reported in 2019.
Here’s the bottom line: This is a stock pickers’ market. Invest in companies with strong balance sheets, those that are dominant industry players with earnings stability and growth. Furthermore, look at a company’s earnings potential further out into 2021 and beyond, and be mindful of a shift in consumer behaviour and business investment.
