With profits and economic growth collapsing, ‘why aren’t stocks down more?’

Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Michael Batnick attempts to answer the question on many investors’ minds (certainly mine), “Why Aren’t Stocks Down More?,”
“26 million [Americans] are unemployed and the economy is at a stand still. And yet stocks down just 17% from their highs, and down less than 1% year-over-year. What is going on? Three things: Fed liquidity and fiscal stimulus are going a long way. remember, stocks fell 35% - not nothing. The S&P 500 is not representative of the broader economy”
The author goes on to explain that while the S&P 500 as a whole is holding in, sectors directly affected by the shutdown – retail, energy and homebuilders – are sharply lower, reflecting the abrupt economic halt.
Morgan Stanley economists attempted to derive lessons from China’s re-opening of their economy
“[China’s] recovery so far has been led by a bounce back in production. The growth bottleneck has decisively shifted to the demand side, as global growth has weakened and consumption recovery has lagged amid continued social distancing. Production capacity in the industrial sector has almost reached normal levels and supply in the services sector has reached ~80% of normal capacity. However, March data suggest that the rebound in retail sales was much milder than that of industrial production, while the recovery ratio for demand of key discretionary services is even lower. For example, hotel occupancy ratio is still less than half of normal levels due to continued barriers on intercity travel. Furthermore, an expected slump in external demand in 2Q could lead to a double dip in industrial production.”
This implies that developed world economies, with a bigger emphasis on consumption, will recover more slowly.
UBS U.S. equity strategist Francois Trahan has been among the more bearish forecasters. In his most recent report, he uses “the latest dividend payout ratio and current consensus forward earnings” to predict the U.S. market sectors where dividends are most likely to be cut,
“The largest expected declines in dividends are in Cyclical sectors, such as Energy and Materials. On the other end of the spectrum are Defensive sectors with more stable earnings, like Health Care and Consumer Staples. The Technology sector (Growth) lies in the middle of the pack, as these stocks’ earnings expectations have not yet been slashed to the same degree as Cyclicals.” .
In aggregate, he sees U.S. energy stocks cutting dividends by 2.5 per cent from current levels, and a 1.1 per cent drop in materials stock payouts.
The TSX, of course, holds large weightings in energy and materials sectors and domestic investors should consistently assess the balance sheet stress of related companies.
Citi global economist Catherine Mann is adamant that investors should not chase this rally in equities,
“Although equities have retraced 50% of their peak-trough move, we don’t think investors should chase the move higher from here and the risk-reward for moving overweight has significantly diminished. If Citi strategists are correct and global EPS contracts by 50% this year, but materially recovers next year, that needn’t mean that equities must also fall by 50% this year, as long as it looks like 2021 will indeed be a recovery year. The market cares about cumulative losses and time taken to recoup earnings.
Assuming a 25% fall in US equity EPS in 2020 and a 20% recovery in 2021 as Citi’s base case, leaves the nominal level of corporate earnings 10% below their pre-Coronavirus peak and forward looking multiples looking a little frothy relative to history. That said, on this basis we would move back overweight on a ~15% correction which would bring P/Es closer to historical averages.”
