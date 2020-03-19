 Skip to main content
With stock markets tanking, isn’t paying down the mortgage a better bet?

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
The people who think the best use of extra money is paying down your mortgage and not investing in stocks must be feeling pretty good about things right now.

Reducing the amount you owe on your mortgage is a guaranteed result - you have less of a balance outstanding and you reduce your overall interest bill. With stocks, you just never know. After reaching all-time highs in February, the markets have gone into one of the most sharp and sudden reversals ever seen.

And so, a reader has asked about mortgage paydowns versus investing. He’s 36 and he and his partner count their mortgage as their only debt.

“Should we keep putting [money] into our registered retirement savings plans, given the current state of the markets, or put more towards paying down our mortgage?” he asks.

The mortgage held by this reader is at 2.69 per cent for five years. The S&P/TSX composite had a loss of almost 30 per cent for the 30 days to mid-March. Even with a very low rate of 2.69 per cent, paying down the mortgage is the no-brainer move, right?

Not so fast. Now that the market has been hammered lower, it’s arguably an inviting place to invest for someone who is in his 30s and has at least 30 years to go until retirement. Stocks will likely go lower as investors absorb the economic damage caused by the coronavirus. But a decade from now, we can reasonably expect a very solid gain over current levels.

Buying at a market low gives you a great foundation for future gains. If you bought at the 2009 low during the last bear market, you’d still be up 50 per cent at today’s depressed levels on the S&P/TSX composite.

The comfortable move right now is to pay down your mortgage, and that’s not a bad way to go. This reader may end up with a paid-off mortgage way ahead of schedule, and that might put him in a position to invest the money he was formerly shovelling out as mortgage payments.

Meantime, he’ll have missed out on a once-in-a-decade chance to build long-term wealth by investing in beaten-down stock markets. Those markets may get beaten down some more, but they’ll come back with a vengeance at some point.

Related topics

